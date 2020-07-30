Network Media Group Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTCMKTS: NMGGF) ("Network" or "the Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended May 31, 2020 ("Q2 2020"), including three month revenues of $2,722,345, net income of $664,956, and Adjusted EBITDA of $1,256,970. The financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Network CFO Darren Battersby stated: "Our margins were higher than normal this quarter, due primarily to the Company recognizing the delivery of two feature documentaries. Our team's commitment in developing a robust pipeline is positioning the Company for record levels of production in the coming year. We are excited by the list of collaborative partners, the caliber of talent, and premium entertainment companies Network is in discussions with for both new documentary series and feature documentaries. We are looking forward to announcing multiple new projects throughout the remainder of 2020, setting up the Company for strong growth."

The operational highlights for Network's three months ended Q2 2020 include the following:

Strong Backlog. Contracted future revenues of $12.9M ;

Contracted future revenues of ; Delivery of Two Feature I Am Documentaries. Network delivered I Am Jackie Onassis and I Am Burt Reynolds in the quarter;

Network delivered and in the quarter; Appointed New Chairman. Ali Pejman , an investment banker and Managing Partner at Fort Capital Partners;

, an investment banker and Managing Partner at Fort Capital Partners; Development Pipeline. The Company has a robust development slate, in collaboration with A-list talent and premium entertainment companies.

The financial results for Network's three months ended Q2 2020 include the following highlights:

Revenues of $2,722,345 (2019 - $4,637,191 );

Net Income of $664,956 - $0.01 per share (2019: net income of $1,701,581 - $0.02 per share);

Adjusted EBITDA of $1,256,970 - $0.02 per share (2019: Adjusted EBITDA of $2,141,288 - $0.03 per share).

The financial results for Network's six months ended Q2 2020 include the following highlights:

Revenues of $6,944,333 (2019 - $5,623,439 );

Net Income of $963,263 - $0.01 per share (2019: net income of $1,868,324 - $0.03 per share);

Adjusted EBITDA of $2,141,288 - $0.03 per share (2019: Adjusted EBITDA of $2,378,859 - $0.03 per share).

Network also continued preproduction and production on:

I Am Alfred Hitchcock;

Twelve-episode program BEAUTY executive produced by Tyra Banks ;

executive produced by ; Two feature length documentaries and an additional television series.

About Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film and television production company that creates, finances, produces, and delivers award-winning programming to television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world. The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

Network has a full slate of films and series in current production, including a feature documentary on Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and a multi-part series for Quibi on Beauty, executive produced by Tyra Banks. The Company's most recent productions include Punk, a four-part series for Epix with executive producers John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, the feature documentaries I Am Richard Pryor, which premiered at last year's SXSW Film Festival, and I Am Patrick Swayze, which premiered at the 2019 San Antonio Film Festival, winning the Festival Grand Prize, and The Age of A.I., a YouTube Originals series hosted and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. Among the Company's many accolades, Network was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry.

Network's broadcast and distribution partners include: A&E, CBC, Crave, Epix, Fremantle, HBO Canada, Lionsgate, National Geographic, NBC/Peacock, Paramount Network, Thunderbird, and YouTube. The Company's work has been recognized by the Academy Awards, the Emmys, the Leos, Realscreen Awards, the Gemini Awards, the Los Angeles Film Festival, the AFI Docs Film Festival, San Antonio Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival, Houston International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, Banff Television Festival, and the International Film and Television Festival of New York.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of such statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward-looking information in this news release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

