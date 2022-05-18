NETWORK MEDIA GROUP AND THE HOCKEY HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC NFT PARTNERSHIP

The multi-year, community-focused NFT project will offer access to innovative digital collectibles, multimedia experiences and interactions celebrating the game of hockey.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an exclusive, multi-year, community- focused NFT partnership with the Hockey Hall of Fame ("HHOF"). The project aims to attract a global sporting and cultural fan base that are inspired by the game of hockey and by the HHOF's rich history, its archive, exhibits, and unsurpassed collection of cherished memorabilia and images.

Launching in the fall of 2022, Network and the HHOF will develop a fan-focused NFT program that will encourage peer-to-peer collaboration and incentives for fans to interact with their HHOF digital collectibles, unlocking new rewards and experiences in the process. This NFT initiative will inspire hockey fans and NFT collectors alike to buy, collect and trade NFT digital collectibles, and to be part of a holistic and vibrant community to celebrate the history of hockey and the players and plays of a lifetime. Visit our website to learn more and sign up for the HHOF NFT waitlist.

Derik Murray, Network's Founder and CEO says, "We are honoured to continue to build on our longstanding partnership with the Hockey Hall of Fame and are thrilled by this extraordinary opportunity to inspire generations of global hockey fans and deepen their connection to the game, its legendary players and to the Hockey Hall of Fame through this new digital medium.

Network is also currently producing the 10-part television series, "Legends of Hockey: Greatness Calling 2000-20", including hockey legends Mark Messier, Brett Hull, Ray Borque, Joe Sakic, Doug Gilmour, Patrick Roy, and female legends Cammi Granato and Hayley Wickenheiser for TSN and the HHOF, scheduled to premiere in November 2022.

Jeff Denomme, President & CEO of the Hockey Hall of Fame shared, "Network's core capabilities in content creation at the highest level in film and publishing has been the foundation of a long term relationship that has supported the Hockey Hall of Fame's commitment to preserving the history of the game. Network's track record for telling the stories of legendary players is the motivating force to collaborate together on developing a dynamic Hockey Hall of Fame NFT project."

Tom Lombardi, President of Network NFT Studios, says "This NFT initiative with the HHOF is an important and foundational partnership for Network that I am very excited about as we collaborate with IP holders across media and entertainment to unlock the countless opportunities ahead in this digital platform. Our team is ecstatic to kick off Network's journey in the two largest and fastest growing NFT categories today; global sports and historic collectibles."

Network received a strategic investment from HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSX.V: HIVE), and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) dated October 27, 2021 and this key milestone announcing Network's NFT partnership showcases Network's continued commitment and momentum in the emerging NFT marketplace.

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners. Newly formed Network NFT Studios collaborates with IP owners, artists, and top talent to create, distribute, and monetize NFT campaigns and related initiatives in the digital universe (networknft.ca).

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

About the Hockey Hall of Fame

The Hockey Hall of Fame ("HHOF") was established in 1943 to honour and memorialize individuals who have brought special distinction to the game of hockey and those who made outstanding contributions to the development and advancement of hockey anywhere in the world, and to collect, research, preserve, exhibit and promote objects, images and other historical materials connected with the game at all levels. As a not-for-profit corporation and registered charity, HHOF owns and operates a museum and place of entertainment offering state-of-the-art exhibits, theatrical presentations and educational programming from its premises at Brookfield Place, Toronto, and a multi-purpose archive, resource centre and research facility located at 400 Kipling Avenue, Toronto.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of such statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward-looking information in this news release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Network Media Group Inc.

For further information: Enquiries: Trevor Treweeke, Director of Capital Markets, 778.870.5028, [email protected]; Contact: Kelly Masse, Director, Corporate and Media Relations, Hockey Hall of Fame, 416.933.8212, [email protected] / @kellyhockeyhall