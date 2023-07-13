NETWORK ENTERTAINMENT SWEEPS MAJOR LEO AWARDS

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE.V) (OTC: NETWF) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or "the Company") are proud to announce that it is the winner of the 2023 Leo Award for Best Documentary Series for Women Who Rock, a four-part docu-series.

In addition to taking home the top honour for Best Documentary Series at the 2023 Leo Awards, which celebrate excellence in British Columbia film and television, Women Who Rock also won in every other category in which it was nominated, receiving the Best Cinematography and Best Picture Editing awards.

Women Who Rock is a MGM+ Original series that premiered in the U.S., followed by Crave in Canada, and Sky in the UK, and was distributed to leading broadcasters worldwide by Fremantle.

Women Who Rock pays homage to the legion of women pioneers in music who have stormed the stage, wielded their instruments, amplified their voices, and sung the soundtrack of our lives. In their own words, generations of iconic female artists discuss truth, defiance, artistic expression, hard-won success, and most importantly, the insights and tales behind their timeless music.

The docu-series features original interviews with legendary artists Nancy Wilson, Shania Twain, Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow, Sheila E., Macy Gray, Rickie Lee Jones, Norah Jones, Aimee Mann, Tori Amos, Kate Pierson, Tina Weymouth, St. Vincent, Jody Watley, Nona Hendryx, and more.

Executive Producers include John Varvatos, Jessica Hopper, Derik Murray, Paul Gertz, Jesse James Miller, Kent Wingerak, Brian Gersh, Tim Gamble, Michael Grecco, and Rachel Brill.

Network's CEO Derik Murray stated, "Our commitment to creating premium programming is our raison d'être at Network, and the foundation for our success. This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of our entire team who consistently deliver world-class series and films that resonate with audiences around the globe."

"I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to Cinematographer, Shaun Lawless, and Editors, Georgia Milroy, and Graham Kew for their invaluable contributions to the success of Women Who Rock," added Women Who Rock Producer John Barbisan, "We are grateful for the support of the Leo Awards and proud to be once again in the spotlight for our award-winning productions."

Network has a stellar record with the Leo Awards, and to date has been recognized with 46 nominations and 23 wins for its series and films, including the Leo Award for Best Feature Length Documentary for Facing Ali, the Company's first feature documentary, distributed by Lionsgate, which was also shortlisted for an Academy Award.

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings, and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners. Network NFT Studios collaborates with IP owners, artists, and top talent to create, distribute, and monetize NFT campaigns and related initiatives in the digital universe (networknft.ca).

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

