NETWORK ENTERTAINMENT'S THREE NEW I AM TITLES MAKE THEIR GLOBAL PREMIERES ON THE CW NETWORK

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. and Network Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or "the Company") are pleased to announce three new I AM titles that will make their global premieres on The CW Network: I Am Joe Frazier, I Am Luke Perry, and I Am Raquel Welch.

I Am Joe Frazier celebrates the rise of a humble but driven boxer who became the Heavyweight Champion of the World, forging a legacy that will last forever.

Directed by Pete McCormack.

I Am Joe Frazier premieres on The CW Network on Saturday, February 22 (8:00-10:00 ET/PT).

I Am Luke Perry celebrates the life of a generational talent who became a Hollywood heartthrob - an icon of popular culture and evolved into a serious and widely acclaimed actor whose body of work has touched millions.

Directed by Adrian Buitenhuis and executive produced by Jason Priestley.

I Am Luke Perry premieres on The CW Network on Saturday, March 1 (8:00-10:00 ET/PT).

I Am Raquel Welch celebrates the life of a trailblazing actress who not only redefined the world's idea of a Hollywood "Sex Symbol" but also led the way for modern-day action heroines. Raquel leveraged her stunning beauty, unique personality, and supreme talents to establish herself as a true icon in Hollywood and beyond. Directed by Olivia Cheng.

I Am Raquel Welch premieres on The CW Network on Saturday, March 8 (8:00-10:00 ET/PT).

Network Entertainment's slate of I AM films began in 2012 with I Am Bruce Lee, and with the three new films, the slate has grown to 18 films. The I AM brand is firmly established as the world's most celebrated feature documentary franchise focusing on the lives and legacies of global cultural icons.

Network Founder and CEO Derik Murray stated: "We are honored to partner with The CW on these definitive new feature documentaries under the I AM banner. These documentaries continue to showcase and celebrate individuals who influence and inspire. I also want to salute our Network executive producers, who have provided tremendous support: Ali Pejman, Tim Gamble, Erik Dekker, Rob Lee, Brian Gersh, Kent Wingerak, Paul Gertz, and Dr. Greg Zeschuk."

Fremantle will distribute the I AM trio to leading broadcasters internationally in all media.

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven boutique film and television production company that develops, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television networks, streaming digital platforms, and movie audiences worldwide.

Network was shortlisted for an Academy Award for Best Feature Documentary for its Muhammad Ali documentary, Facing Ali. Upcoming and recent releases include JIMI, a feature-length documentary on the meteoric rise of the legendary rock star and global icon Jimi Hendrix, the most celebrated guitar player in the history of popular music – in collaboration with Janie Hendrix, Experience Hendrix, Double Agent, ABG, and Beedie Investments, and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bao Nguyen; Bernie Taupin, a feature documentary directed by Matthew Miele, celebrating Elton John's legendary lyricist and their half-century partnership; and most recently a feature doc on the ground-breaking musical artist Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone, SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius), directed by Academy Award-winner and four-time Grammy and Sundance Film Festival Award-winner Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, in partnership with MRC Non-Fiction and Onyx Collective, which debuted on January 23 at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, and premiered February 13, 2025, on Hulu/Disney+.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of such statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward-looking information in this news release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Network Media Group Inc.

Enquiries: Curtis White, President, 604.739.8825, [email protected]