NETWORK ENTERTAINMENT'S FOUR-PART DOCU-SERIES, WOMEN WHO ROCK, TO PREMIERE ON EPIX, JULY 10, 2022

Featuring Original Interviews with Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Mavis Staples, Shania Twain, Sheryl Crow and more…

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the premiere of Women Who Rock, a four-part docu-series executive produced by John Varvatos, Derik Murray, and Jessica Hopper, premiering exclusively on EPIX, MGM's premium streaming and cable network, on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Women Who Rock pays homage to the legion of women pioneers in music who have stormed the stage, wielded their instruments, amplified their voices, and sung the soundtrack of our lives. In their own words, generations of iconic female artists discuss truth, defiance, artistic expression, hard-won success, and most importantly, the insights and tales behind their timeless music.

The docu-series features original interviews with Nancy Wilson, Shania Twain, Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow, Sheila E., Macy Gray, Rickie Lee Jones, Norah Jones, Aimee Mann, Tori Amos, Kate Pierson, Tina Weymouth, St. Vincent, Jody Watley, Nona Hendryx, and more.

Click here to view the trailer

"Women Who Rock is a celebration of iconic women who boldly trailblazed their way into the men's club of rock 'n' roll," said Michael Wright, president of EPIX. "I'm thrilled to partner again with John Varvatos and Network Entertainment to continue EPIX's tradition of developing quality music docu-series for our discerning audience."

"Over the four episodes of Women Who Rock, these 40-plus icons illuminate not just their own place in music history, but give us the untold story of their relationship to each other. Each of these pathbreaking women built rungs for the next generation to stand — and rock – on," said Jessica Hopper, executive producer and director.

"We are excited to work with EPIX and John Varvatos on this project, which explores the ground-breaking history of the most iconic women in rock 'n' roll," said Derik Murray, Network's founder and CEO. "It's an honor and privilege to be sharing the legacies of these fascinating and storied performers, who have courageously carved a path in musical history, and have helped shape and inspire future generations of musicians and fans alike."

Network previously partnered with EPIX, Varvatos and Iggy Pop on the five-time Leo Award-winning docu-series PUNK, which was executive produced by John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, and explored the rise of the punk movement.

In addition to Varvatos, Murray and Hopper, Women Who Rock is produced by John Barbisan, Paul Gertz, Jesse James Miller, Brian Gersh Kent Wingerak, Tim Gamble, and Rachel Brill.

Fremantle will be distributing Women Who Rock to leading broadcasters throughout the world and internationally in all media.

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners. Newly formed Network NFT Studios collaborates with IP owners, artists, and top talent to create, distribute, and monetize NFT campaigns and related initiatives in the digital universe (networknft.ca).

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

About EPIX

EPIX®, an MGM company, is a premium television network delivering a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases and classic film franchises – all available on TV, on-demand, online and across devices. EPIX® has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman's butler Alfred and drama Chapelwaite, based on the short story Jerusalem's Lot by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Adrien Brody; as well as the upcoming premiere of season two of dramedy Bridge and Tunnel written and directed by Ed Burns. Other originals include Emmy®-nominated music docuseries Laurel Canyon; sci-fi horror series FROM produced by Midnight Radio and AGBO; western adventure series Billy the Kid; docuseries Fall River, from Blumhouse Television; War of the Worlds, from Howard Overman and starring Gabriel Byrne and Daisy Edgar-Jones; sweeping historical drama Domina; acclaimed spy thriller Condor; epic fantasy drama series Britannia; docuseries NFL: The Grind and NFL Icons, from NFL Films; music docuseries Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records; docuseries Fiasco, based on the podcast of the same name; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame and the creative team from Downton Abbey; docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth, executive produced and directed by Lesley Chilcott; By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem; and Enslaved featuring Hollywood icon and human rights activist Samuel L. Jackson. Launched in October 2009, EPIX® is available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite and emerging digital distribution platforms as well as through its EPIX NOW app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.

For more information about EPIX, go to www.EPIX.com. Follow EPIX on Twitter @EpixHd (https://twitter.com/EpixHD) and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/EPIX), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/EPIX), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/EPIX/) and Snapchat @EPIXTV.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of such statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward-looking information in this news release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Network Media Group Inc.

For further information: Enquiries: Trevor Treweeke, Director of Capital Markets, 778.870.5028, [email protected]