Network Entertainment Named to the 2023 Realscreen Global 200 List

VANCOUVER, BC, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Network Entertainment has been named to the 2023 Realscreen Global 200 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry.

"We are honored to be included in Realscreen's Global 200 List," stated Brian Gersh, President of Network USA. "Network's commitment to creating global content has never been stronger and more than anything, we are proud to be recognized for the work we do in collaboration with the top distributors in our business today. As the market for global content creators changes swiftly and dramatically, an honor like this is both assuring and rewarding."

Qualifying companies for Realscreen Global 200 are determined by the input of linear and streaming executives, agents, distributors, production peers, and other stakeholders, who are polled and provide feedback on companies they consider trusted partners and whose work they consistently admire.

"Our company's inclusion on Realscreen's Global 200 List is a testament to our team at Network and their unwavering dedication to producing compelling and impactful content that consistently captivates audiences around the globe," said Paul Gertz, Network's COO and Director.

This was Network's second nomination to the Global 200 List (formerly the Global 100 List) and was preceded in January 2019 by additional Realscreen tributes at the Realscreen Summit, when the Company was the recipient of the Award for Best Programming in the Non-Fiction History & Biography category for its feature-length documentary I Am Heath Ledger – one in a series of its signature I Am films. Also at the same event, Network received the coveted Realscreen Overall Excellence Award for Non-Fiction. In 2017, Network was honored to receive the Realscreen Award for Non-Fiction – History/Biographical for its Facing series, produced for the National Geographic Channel.

Realscreen is the only international magazine devoted exclusively to the non-fiction film and television industries, and the Realscreen Summit is the leading awards event and global celebration of non-fiction and factual entertainment excellence in the industry. Their annual list of the top 200 companies working in unscripted and non-fiction content is determined through input from the industry itself and is one of the most anticipated reports of the year.

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings, and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners. Newly formed Network NFT Studios collaborates with IP owners, artists, and top talent to create, distribute, and monetize NFT campaigns and related initiatives in the digital universe (networknft.ca).

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

