Network Entertainment Greenlights new Legends of Hockey 10-Part Documentary Series Partnering with the Hockey Hall of Fame and TSN

Carrying on the proud tradition of Network's original award-winning landmark series Legends of Hockey launched in 1996, the upcoming series - Legends of Hockey: Greatness Calling 2000-20 will showcase, in an epic and heartfelt style, the personal stories of the Hockey Hall of Fame's inductees from 2000 to 2020, including hockey greats Mark Messier, Ray Bourque, Brett Hull, Patrick Roy, Joe Sakic, Hayley Wickenheiser, Dominik Hašek, Pavel Bure, Nicklas Lidström, and more.

"I'm excited about the upcoming new chapter of the Legends of Hockey series – it's a fitting tribute to our game's greatest players who for decades have inspired our youth, and entertained and delighted hockey fans around the globe," said Jeff Denomme, the Hockey Hall of Fame's CEO. "Along with TSN, I'm thrilled to collaborate with Derik Murray and his Network team on our continued tradition of excellence and to once again partner together to produce this deserving tribute to the Honoured Members of the Hockey Hall of Fame."

Network's original Legends of Hockey five-part series premiered on TSN in 1996 – an entertaining and inspiring portrait of the game's origins and its evolution over a hundred years as told by hockey's legendary players who shared their personal journeys from frozen ponds to backyard rinks and on to the bright lights of the NHL. At the series' core are original and inspiring interviews with Hall of Fame players including Gordie Howe, Bobby Hull, Maurice "Rocket" Richard, Jean Béliveau and Frank Mahovlich. In 2001 Legends of Hockey: The Second Season premiered nationwide on TSN and showcased interviews with Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Denis Potvin, and Bryan Trottier. Both series, produced by Derik Murray, presented a rich tapestry of storytelling, together featuring 70 Hockey Hall of Fame Honoured Members sharing their personal and emotional journeys, complemented by rare archival footage and photographs. The Legends of Hockey series received both popular and critical acclaim, being awarded both CANPRO and Gemini awards and several nominations.

Network's Founder and Executive Producer of the series, Derik Murray, said, "We are indeed both honoured and privileged once again to be able to share stories from an illustrious lineup of legendary players and inspirational men and women. We're equally honoured to be working with the dedicated and talented team at the Hockey Hall of Fame to continue our collaboration of excellence that first started 25 years ago. We are proud that TSN, a longstanding partner of the Hockey Hall of Fame, and the foundational broadcaster of the Legends of Hockey series, will showcase this latest chapter in the history of the game we love and the players and plays of a lifetime."

Following this proud tradition, Legends of Hockey: Greatness Calling 2000-20 has commenced production and will be interviewing over 60 Honoured Members with cameras travelling the globe to capture the inspiring stories of the men and women who have etched their name into the game's pantheon of greatness. The series will feature original interviews, personal photographs, and the best of both NHL and international game footage creating a compelling and entertaining profile of the game's modern day heroes.

"TSN is pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with the Hockey Hall of Fame, and to work alongside Network Entertainment, to showcase hockey's greatest players," said Nathalie Cook, VP, TSN & RDS. "With this all-new edition of Legends of Hockey: Greatness Calling 2000-20, we're looking forward to sharing their stories with fans across the country."

The series will be presented in 10 one-hour episodes that will air exclusively on TSN in the fall of 2022.

About Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film and television production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world. The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

The Company's most recent productions include PUNK, a four-part series for EPIX with executive producers John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, the feature documentaries I Am Richard Pryor, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, and I Am Patrick Swayze, which premiered at the San Antonio Film Festival, winning the Festival Grand Prize, and The Age of A.I., a YouTube Originals series hosted and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr.

Among the Company's many accolades, Network was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry. Network's work has also been recognized by the Academy Awards, the Emmys, Realscreen Awards, Gemini Awards, Leo Awards, the Los Angeles Film Festival, AFI Docs Film Festival (Silverdocs), San Antonio Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, SXSW Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival, Houston International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, Banff Television Festival, and the International Film and Television Festival of New York.

Network's broadcast and distribution partners include A&E, AHC, AMC, AppleTV+, Discovery Channel, CBC, CMT, Crave, CTV, Entertainment One, EPIX, Fremantle, HBO Canada, History Channel, iTunes, Lionsgate, National Geographic, NBC Peacock, Paramount Network, Sky, Sundance TV, Thunderbird, TMN, Virgil Entertainment, and YouTube Originals.

Network's offices, production and post production facilities are located in Vancouver and Los Angeles, and the company is represented by ICM Partners.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of such statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward-looking information in this news release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Network Entertainment Inc.

For further information: Trevor Treweeke, Director of Capital Markets, 778.870.5028, [email protected]