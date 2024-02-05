NETWORK ENTERTAINMENT ENTERS MULTI-YEAR LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH THE CW NETWORK FOR I AM DOCUMENTARY FILMS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. and Network Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or "the Company") are pleased to announce that The CW Television Network has entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with Network Entertainment for its library of acclaimed feature documentary films under the I AM banner. In addition, the agreement includes the production and delivery of three new I AM titles that will make their global premieres on The CW Network, one of America's major broadcast networks that delivers primetime entertainment programming and reaches 100% of U.S. television households.

Network Entertainment's slate of I AM films began in 2012 with I Am Bruce Lee and has grown to 15 films, with the three newly commissioned CW films expanding the library even further. The I AM brand is firmly established as the world's most celebrated feature documentary franchise focusing on the lives and legacies of global cultural icons.

Derik Murray, Founder and CEO of Network Entertainment stated, "As a leader in pop culture programming, The CW Network is the quintessential partner for our celebrated I AM series of films. Our partnership validates the long-term value and importance of producing world-class legacy productions with timeless appeal. We're looking forward to collaborating with The CW team to produce the three new feature docs already commissioned and beyond, and continuing to celebrate the lives of several new icons in our I AM format."

As part of a new movie night on The CW, the network launched the I AM series with I Am Burt Reynolds, followed by the release of I AM films on Chris Farley, Paul Walker, and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

ABOUT THE CW

The CW Network, LLC is one of America's major broadcast networks and reaches 100% of US television households. The CW delivers 15 hours of primetime entertainment programming per week in addition to over 300 hours of sports per year as the broadcast home to LIV Golf, ACC football and basketball games, "Inside the NFL," WWE NXT beginning in 2024 and NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 96 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major platforms and is home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW's primetime programming, live streaming of LIV Golf tournaments and a library of entertaining film and television content for on-demand viewing. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company and largest CW affiliate group with 42 CW and CW Plus affiliates, covering 39% of the population. For more information about The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com .

ABOUT NETWORK ENTERTAINMENT

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven boutique film and television production company that develops, finances and produces award-winning programming for television networks, streaming digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world.

Network was shortlisted for an Academy Award for Best Feature Documentary for its Muhammad Ali documentary, Facing Ali, and recent releases include the Sidney Poitier documentary, Sidney, produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, for Apple TV+ which premiered at TIFF and has won numerous awards, the electric four-part docu-series PUNK, executive produced by legendary fashion designer John Varvatos and punk pioneer Iggy Pop which made its U.S. premiere on EPIX; The Age of A.I., an eight-part series in partnership with host and executive producer Robert Downey Jr., which launched on YouTube Originals and has attracted 45 million views and counting, and are now filming a feature documentary on ground-breaking musical artist Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone, in partnership with MRC Non-Fiction, which is directed by four-time Grammy- and Academy Award-winning Director Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and was acquired by Disney's Onyx Collective.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

