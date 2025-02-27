NETWORK ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ELEVATION PICTURES

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. and Network Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or "the Company") are proud to announce a strategic distribution partnership with Elevation Pictures for the Canadian distribution of Network's I AM feature documentaries commencing with three new highly anticipated titles: I Am Joe Frazier, directed by Pete McCormack; I Am Luke Perry, directed by Adrian Buitenhuis and executive produced by Jason Priestley; and, I Am Raquel Welch, directed by Olivia Cheng.

"Our three new I AM films celebrate the lives and legacies of a trio of extraordinary individuals who have made a lasting impact on culture, entertainment, and history," said Derik Murray, Founder and CEO of Network Entertainment. "Partnering with Elevation ensures that these powerful stories will reach Canadian audiences, continuing to inspire and entertain."

Network Entertainment's I AM films are known for their cinematic storytelling, featuring rare archival footage, exclusive interviews, and deeply personal narratives that honour each subject's remarkable journey.

"Elevation is thrilled to collaborate with Network Entertainment to distribute the I AM films in Canada," said Omar Chalabi, Head of Digital & TV at Elevation Pictures. "These documentaries offer an intimate look at some of the most influential figures of our time, showcasing Network's unwavering commitment to premium content and authentic storytelling."

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven boutique film and television production company that develops, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television networks, streaming digital platforms, and movie audiences worldwide.

Network was shortlisted for an Academy Award for Best Feature Documentary for its Muhammad Ali documentary, Facing Ali. Upcoming and recent releases include JIMI, a feature-length documentary on the meteoric rise of the legendary rock star and global icon Jimi Hendrix, the most celebrated guitar player in the history of popular music – in collaboration with Janie Hendrix, Experience Hendrix, Double Agent, ABG, and Beedie Investments, and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bao Nguyen; Bernie Taupin, a feature documentary directed by Matthew Miele, celebrating Elton John's legendary lyricist and their half-century partnership; and most recently a feature doc on the ground-breaking musical artist Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone, SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius), directed by Academy Award-winner and four-time Grammy and Sundance Film Festival Award-winner Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, in partnership with MRC Non-Fiction and Onyx Collective, which debuted on January 23 at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, and premiered February 13, 2025, on Hulu/Disney+.

About Elevation Pictures

Founded in 2013 with finance partner Teddy Schwarzman of Black Bear, Elevation Pictures has become Canada's leading entertainment company specializing in distribution and production. Elevation is known for releasing commercial and critically acclaimed films, including Academy Award-winning titles The Imitation Game, Room, The Father, Moonlight, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Anatomy of a Fall, and The Zone of Interest. Recent box office successes include Longlegs, starring Nicolas Cage; Anora, starring Mikey Madison; and The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody.

Elevation Pictures is also known for its strong slate of Canadian films: French Girl starring Vanessa Hudgens, BlackBerry starring Jay Baruchel, Irena's Vow starring Sophie Nelisse, and Elevation productions include Bonjour Tristesse starring Chloë Sevigny, Alice, Darling starring Anna Kendrick, Infinity Pool starring Alexander Skarsgård, and A Good Person starring Florence Pugh. For more information, please visit elevationpictures.com .

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of such statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward-looking information in this news release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Network Media Group Inc.

Enquiries: Curtis White, President, 604.739.8825, [email protected]