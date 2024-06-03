NETWORK ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES BRATS, FROM DIRECTOR ANDREW MCCARTHY, TO BE SHOWCASED JUNE 7 AT THE 2024 TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL

"We are truly honored to embark on this journey with esteemed partners ABC News Studios and NEON to bring BRATS to life," said Network producer Derik Murray. "It's a privilege to be collaborating with Andrew McCarthy, whose deep personal connection to the Brat Pack brings an unparalleled authenticity to the project. His unique journey from actor to director to bestselling author adds a layer of complexity and intelligence to the film, offering audiences a compelling and highly entertaining glimpse into this iconic period and the films that defined it."

"The Brat Pack captivated a generation and defined cool for so many," said Mike Kelley, who heads ABC News Studios. "Andrew, as a seminal member, brings unbelievable access and perspective to the phenomenon as director of this film. It's a deeply personal, surprising, and entertaining journey and a film we are so proud of at ABC News Studios."

"Making BRATS was that rare opportunity to dive back into the frozen past and bring it up into the living present," said McCarthy.

BRATS is produced by Network Entertainment and NEON for ABC News Studios. Andrew McCarthy is the writer and director. The documentary is produced by Derik Murray and Adrian Buitenhuis. Brian Liebman and McCarthy are executive producers. NEON's Dan O'Meara and Tom Quinn and Network Entertainment's Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz, and Kent Wingerak are executive producers. For ABC News Studios, Victoria Thompson is executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley.

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven boutique film and television production company that develops, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television networks, streaming digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world.

Network was shortlisted for an Academy Award for Best Feature Documentary for its Muhammad Ali documentary, Facing Ali, and recent releases include the Sidney Poitier documentary, Sidney, produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, for Apple TV+ which premiered at TIFF and has won numerous awards, the electric four-part docu-series PUNK, executive produced by legendary fashion designer John Varvatos and punk pioneer Iggy Pop which made its U.S. premiere on EPIX; The Age of A.I., an eight-part series in partnership with host and executive producer Robert Downey Jr., which launched on YouTube Originals and has attracted 45 million views and counting and are now filming a feature documentary on ground-breaking musical artist Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone, in partnership with MRC Non-Fiction, which is directed by four-time Grammy- and Academy Award-winning Director Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and was acquired by Disney's Onyx Collective.

About ABC News Studios

ABC News Studios, inspired by ABC News' trusted reporting, is an award-winning, premium news and documentary original production house and commissioning partner of series and specials. ABC News Studios champions untold and authentic stories driving the cultural zeitgeist spanning true-crime, investigations, pop culture, and news-adjacent stories. ABC News Studios' original titles include critically acclaimed documentaries Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, Sound of the Police, The Lady Bird Diaries,and Aftershock, and popular docu-series and documentaries, including Killing County, Wild Crime, Mormon No More, The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump and Jelly Roll: Save Me.

About NEON

In only six years, NEON has garnered 25 Academy Award® nominations (6 in this past awards season alone), five wins, including Best Picture, and has grossed over $200M at the box office. The company continues to push boundaries and take creative risks in bold cinema, such as Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, which made history winning four Academy Awards®, becoming the first non-English-language film to claim Best Picture. Additional Oscar®-nominated NEON titles include documentaries All the Beauty and the Bloodshed and Fire of Love; Ruben Östlund's Triangle of Sadness; The Worst Person in the World from Joachim Trier; Julia Ducournau's Titane; Spencer starring Kristen Stewart; and Craig Gillespie's I, Tonya.

Recently released titles from the NEON slate include Michael Mann's Ferrari and Ava DuVernay's Origin, both of which premiered out of the 2023 Venice Film Festival; 2023 Palme d'Or winner Anatomy of a Fall from Justine Triet, which won two Golden Globes; Wim Wenders' Perfect Days (Japan's official selection which recently made the shortlist); and Eileen, the Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie-starrer from William Oldroyd. Highly anticipated upcoming titles are Anora from award-winning filmmaker Sean Baker; Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney; and They Follow, the sequel to David Robert Mitchell's cult classic It Follows. This month, the Sundance Film Festival will mark world premieres of Seeking Mavis Beacon from director Jazmin Jones and Theda Hammel's Stress Positions, both of which NEON produced, and Handling the Undead starring Renate Reinsve.

