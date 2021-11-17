Network Appoints Tom Brown as Chief Creative Officer of Network NFT Studios

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Brown as Chief Creative Officer for Network NFT Studios.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Tom Brown to the Network team," said Derik Murray, Founder and CEO of Network. "Tom is globally respected as a creative director and designer, and has been recognized throughout the industry for his compelling and dynamic work for major international brands and publications in the worlds of music, fashion, lifestyle, and auto sports."

Tom is an award-winning and internationally acclaimed creative director and graphic designer, with over 25 years of expertise in the global marketplace. His clients include Fortune 500 companies, along with global magazines and publishers such as AT&T, Bon Appétit, Fast Company, Formula 1, Instagram, Men's Journal, Penguin/Viking Books, Palm Springs Life, Pirelli, the RACEWKND, Simon & Schuster, TD Ameritrade, and TheArsenale.

"As the NFT marketplace evolves, the importance of original IP, and the manner in which strong ideation and creativity are applied, is the critical component in creating content that resonates across a broad spectrum of the NFT audience. NFTs have unleashed a new medium of digital art that exhibits both creative imaginations and technological innovations", stated Tom Lombardi, Strategic Adviser for Network's NFT Research and Development. "Adding Tom Brown as Chief Creative Officer to the team enables Network to bring this new expression of art to this exciting NFT platform."

Tom will oversee the Network's creative ventures and branding, along with campaigns for the Company's film and television projects and will be responsible for Network NFT Studios, which will further support and elevate the creative output and the scope of Network's endeavors in the new and exciting NFT marketplace.

About Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film and television production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world. The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

The Company's most recent productions include PUNK, a four-part series for EPIX with executive producers John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, the feature documentaries I Am Richard Pryor, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, and I Am Patrick Swayze, which premiered at the San Antonio Film Festival, winning the Festival Grand Prize, and The Age of A.I., a YouTube Originals series hosted and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr.

Among the Company's many accolades, Network was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry. Network's work has also been recognized by the Academy Awards, the Emmys, Realscreen Awards, Gemini Awards, Leo Awards, the Los Angeles Film Festival, AFI Docs Film Festival (Silverdocs), San Antonio Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, SXSW Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival, Houston International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, Banff Television Festival, and the International Film and Television Festival of New York.

Network's broadcast, streaming, and distribution partners include A&E, AppleTV+, Discovery Channel, CBC, CMT, Crave, EPIX, Fremantle, iTunes, Lionsgate, MRC, National Geographic, NBC Peacock, Paramount Network, Sky, Thunderbird, TSN, Virgil Entertainment, and YouTube Originals.

Network's offices, production and post production facilities are located in Vancouver and Los Angeles, and the company is represented by ICM Partners.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of such statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward-looking information in this news release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Network Entertainment Inc.

For further information: Trevor Treweeke, Director of Capital Markets, 778.870.5028, [email protected]