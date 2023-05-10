NETRAMARK REVEALS INSIGHTS FOR LUNG CANCER TRIALS IN PEER REVIEWED PUBLICATION

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: AINMF) announces that a NetraMark co-authored paper has been accepted in a peer-reviewed publication (to be included in the next issue of Exploration of Medicine Journal - eISSN: 2692-3106). This peer-reviewed publication further validates the capabilities of the Company's NetraAI technology. In this particular publication, NetraAI uses genetic data, specifically transcriptomic data, to better define a novel cancer patient subpopulation that could be used to define and construct future clinical trials targeted at non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

"AI is advancing beyond predictive modeling and the NetraAI platform continues to demonstrate this advancement by learning and extrapolating from small patient samples. Recent research conducted by NetraMark, on NSCLC, demonstrated the ability to learn about known elements and provided novel insights about subtypes of NSCLC by going beyond the traditional lung cancer classes. Further, it implicated a new genetic factor that could improve treatment for this type of cancer," says Dr. Joseph Geraci, CTO/CSO of NetraMark.

The NetraMark Approach To Learning About Cancer

The primary motivation for the creation of NetraAI was to have a system that could empower medical experts leading clinical trials to understand patient populations from limited data. In oncology, this approach is important because NetraAI has shown its ability to discover unknown ways that patients relate to each other, as it pertains to what is driving treatment response.

"The ability of NetraAI to uncover new disease subtypes and provide the underlying statistical correlations of the findings of specific sex based differences and the involvement of a novel genetic driver has the potential to de-risk and accelerate clinical development of new treatments in oncology," said NetraMark President Josh Spiegel.

Overview of NetraMark White Paper

The Company's recently accepted peer-reviewed publication is summarized in a white paper released by the Company, see link below. The primary finding discovered by NetraAI is a genetic factor, known as PIGX, that could define a novel subpopulation for NSCLC. This discovery could lead to a higher probability of successful clinical development through the creation of a more targeted candidate medicine. The hypotheses generated by the NetraAI system aligned strongly with what is known from the generally available scientific literature, which helped validate these methods for small data machine learning.

NetraMark's technology generated this finding using a small dataset consisting of 104 lung cancer patients who were labeled according to a standard subclassification, specifically squamous cell carcinoma versus adenocarcinoma, that was given to the NetraAI system. The objective being to clearly identify subpopulations and the corresponding genetic drivers that could play a role in revealing hypotheses that could inform future clinical trials.

"Paradigm shifting policy, like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and broader market forces in the US healthcare system, necessitate explainability and specificity associated with any disease state and therapeutic agent. Furthermore, brute force generative AI models are not the solution to biology because we are replacing an empirical approach with a black box, which is built by a few. The AI / ML platform at NetraMark is enabling thoughtful human intelligence to be amplified using small and differentiated datasets to produce possible explainable mechanisms of action and patient stratifications. So fundamentally, a healthcare provider or therapy developer can make meaningful risk - benefit decisions. For instance, with IRA, indication sequencing, simultaneous improvement of probability of technical & regulatory success is required along with keeping therapies accessible & affordable (i.e. 10X - 100X reduction in R&D). Researchers in academia and industry should be excited to embrace solutions like what has been built at NetraMark!" said Abhishek Agrawal, biopharmaceutical commercial leader and strategic advisor to NetraMark.

A link to the white paper can be found here: Lung Cancer White Paper

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI / ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and / or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the validation of NetraAI's capabilities to utilize and extrapolate data to generate hypotheses about patient populations to improve treatment options, develop targeted medicine and de risk and accelerate clinical development, possible use of results to better define sub populations and the possibility that these capabilities can help a healthcare provider or therapy developer make meaningful risk - benefit decisions which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown, risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2022. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

