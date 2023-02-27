NETRAMARK RELEASES PAPER DEMONSTRATING AI CAPABILITIES TO DERIVE INSIGHTS USING CLINICAL SCALE DATA

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: AINMF) announces the release of its latest white paper, validating the capabilities of the Company's NetraAI technology to use clinical scale data to generate hypotheses about patient populations that model drug and placebo response.

"As part of our commercialization strategy, we are committed to releasing evidence to further validate the capabilities of NetraMark's solutions. Our "Drug and Placebo Response Modeling Using Assessment Data with NetraAI" white paper marks the first in a series of publications that clearly demonstrates our powerful patient stratification capabilities that, we believe, can have a meaningful impact on later phase clinical trial success." said Josh Spiegel, President of NetraMark Corp.

The NetraMark Approach to Modeling with Assessment and Scale Data

NetraMark has utilized clinical scale data from populations with psychiatric diagnoses to derive insights into the heterogeneity inherent to these datasets. A number of assessments, broadly classified into clinical scales, have been developed by psychiatrists to provide continuous and categorical data outputs that NetraAI can analyze. Using clinical scale data, NetraAI has been able to accurately model placebo and drug response from these datasets and the outcomes are outlined in this latest white paper. Further, the opportunity to use similar assessment data from outside of psychiatry represents an opportunity to expand the application beyond this market, as this will allow us to use our unique technology to influence clinical trials from a wide variety of patient reported outcomes.

"There is a significant market opportunity to find deeper insights and patient connections from clinical scale data as well as mitigate clinical trial challenges stemming from placebo response. We are very excited about the capabilities of the NetraAI technology to provide a real solution", said President, Josh Spiegel.

The Challenge of the Placebo Response in Clinical Trials for Psychiatric Disorders

The placebo response is a well-known confounding factor in clinical trials. This is a phenomenon in which a patient's symptoms improve due to their perception or belief in the treatment as opposed to treatment effect. In turn, the placebo effect can impair measurement of treatment efficacy and require more participants thereby increasing cost and prolonging studies. This is a long standing problem for clinical trials. Unfortunately, attempts to elucidate the placebo response, and understand why some patients respond to placebo using traditional machine learning (ML) methods have largely failed. Common clustering algorithms are incapable of teasing out subtleties in data due to the supplemental complexity of unquantified or unconsidered factors such as patient actions and expectations.

"High placebo response has been a gremlin causing many failed Central Nervous System (CNS) clinical trials. This prospective work with NetraAI, that identifies patients with lower likelihood of placebo response using readily available demographic/clinical features and a simple patient-rated scale, has great promise to bring better treatments to patients faster and at lower cost." said Dr. Larry Alphs, former Executive Director at Pfizer and former Therapeutic Area Leader, Psychiatry at Johnson & Johnson and Sr. VP CNS Development at Denovo Biopharma.

Overview of NetraMark White Paper

Within this paper, real world examples of how NetraAI utilized clinical scales to generate hypotheses about drug and placebo response are provided. NetraAI created a model to predict drug and placebo response in bipolar disorder by using a set of clinical scales including the Hamilton Rating Scale for Anxiety (HAM-A) and Young Mania Rating Scale (YMRS). By filtering out patients that could not be reliably classified as placebo non-responders, and identifying pure patient subpopulations, this white paper demonstrates how our technology can be utilized as a tool for clinical trial enrichment for Phase III trials through uncovering novel insights from Phase II data. This process is expected to help clinical trial sponsors to transform complex and heterogeneous patient populations into a mosaic of well-defined subpopulations, allowing for the opportunity to reduce costs and improve clinical trial success rates.

"A focus of our work has been to create a technology that could work with well designed questionnaire data. Working with psychiatric clinical scale data can provide a powerful way to understand patient populations, in order to reduce clinical trial failures. From clinical scales to patient reported outcomes, NetraAI has the ability to help discover what is driving drug and placebo response." says CTO/CSO, Dr. Joseph Geraci.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI / ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and / or efficacy of treatment.

