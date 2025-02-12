NETRAMARK LAUNCHES NETRAAI 2.0: ADVANCING CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS WITH AI-POWERED INSIGHTS

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: 8TV) a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company that is transforming clinical trials in the pharmaceutical industry, is proud to announce the launch of NetraAI 2.0, our next generation platform designed to enhance clinical trial analysis. NetraAI 2.0 offers advanced features that help clinical trial sponsors gain valuable insights, refine endpoints, and optimize inclusion/exclusion (I/E) criteria, setting the stage for successful pivotal phase trials.

A New Era in Clinical Trial Optimization

NetraAI 2.0 addresses one of the most pressing challenges in clinical research: finding the intersection of efficacy and feasibility. By transforming clinical trial data into actionable insights, the platform aims to enhance decision-making and accelerate trial timelines.

Why NetraAI 2.0?

Streamlined Reporting for Decision-Makers : Focus on key subpopulations relevant to your study's objectives with concise, AI-driven reports that prioritize significant findings without overwhelming decision-makers.

: Focus on key subpopulations relevant to your study's objectives with concise, AI-driven reports that prioritize significant findings without overwhelming decision-makers. Real-Time, Adaptive Insights: Engage with AI-driven analytics to continuously refine trial strategies, enabling agile decision-making and enhanced responsiveness throughout your study.

Engage with AI-driven analytics to continuously refine trial strategies, enabling agile decision-making and enhanced responsiveness throughout your study. Robust Model Discovery : NetraAI 2.0 applies several layers of validation to identify truly robust models for clinical trials. By incorporating varying clinical significance thresholds, it aims to provide nuanced interpretations of trial outcomes that help ensure alignment with your clinical objectives.

: NetraAI 2.0 applies several layers of validation to identify truly robust models for clinical trials. By incorporating varying clinical significance thresholds, it aims to provide nuanced interpretations of trial outcomes that help ensure alignment with your clinical objectives. Optimized Feasibility: Streamline trial design by identifying the most relevant patient subpopulations along with causal variables, reducing recruitment challenges while maintaining statistical power and clinical significance.

Innovative Features for Clinical Trialists

Refine Inclusion/Exclusion Criteria: Optimize dose selection by assessing stability and variability across patient populations.

Optimize dose selection by assessing stability and variability across patient populations. Targeted Variable Analysis: Identify hard-to-detect combinations of key variables, beyond the scope of conventional machine learning methods, shaping each subpopulation to enhance trial precision.

Identify hard-to-detect combinations of key variables, beyond the scope of conventional machine learning methods, shaping each subpopulation to enhance trial precision. Control Group Optimization: Uncover factors driving both treatment and control responses, enabling a direct comparison that reveals the mechanisms most likely to drive success in your next trial while minimizing erroneous influences.

Delivering Key Benefits for Your Trials

Enhanced Efficacy : Optimize key clinical endpoints with high effect-size models for stronger trial results.

: Optimize key clinical endpoints with high effect-size models for stronger trial results. Cost and Time Efficiency : Define impactful patient groups with as few as 30 patients, reducing recruitment needs and accelerating trial timelines.

: Define impactful patient groups with as few as 30 patients, reducing recruitment needs and accelerating trial timelines. Regulatory Confidence: Aims to deliver statistically robust and clinically meaningful insights to support data-driven approvals.

Aims to deliver statistically robust and clinically meaningful insights to support data-driven approvals. Scalable Solutions: Adapt NetraAI 2.0 to a variety of therapeutic areas and trial sizes, that help ensure broad applicability.

"From the beginning, NetraAI was built as a hub to enhance any machine intelligence's ability to understand clinical trial patient subpopulations," said Dr. Joseph Geraci, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of NetraMark. "With AI evolving at an unprecedented pace, NetraAI 2.0 places us in a unique position to push the boundaries of innovation and redefine how clinical trials are designed and understood."

About NetraAI

In contrast to other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subpopulations. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. The NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) providing the potential to increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting" which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the features and potential impact of NetraAI 2.0, the possible insights to be derived from the analysis of the data and their impact on improving clinical trials and treatment strategies which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements including new competitive offerings and delays in securing contracts. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2024. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

