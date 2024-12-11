NETRAMARK EXPANDS TEAM WITH THE ADDITION OF INDUSTRY VETERAN

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: 8TV) a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company that is transforming clinical trials in the pharmaceutical industry, is proud to announce that Angelico Carta, MD, Co-Founder of Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide) will officially consult to NetraMark as Chief Strategy Officer, while continuing in his role as Strategic Advisor to Worldwide.

Dr. Carta brings over 35 years of expertise in clinical development and strategy, including co-founding Worldwide, a leading global Contract Research Organization (CRO) operating in more than 60 countries with over 3,600 employees. Dr. Carta's leadership in Worldwide's global scaling and his strategic insights have been instrumental in delivering value across the clinical research space.

Dr. Carta's credentials include a career working with a vast number of pharmaceutical companies globally. He has authorship of 30 influential papers on clinical neuropsychopharmacology, along with six reference texts focused on Alzheimer's disease, antipsychotic drugs, and Central Nervous System (CNS) drug development. This foundation in both clinical research and strategic growth aligns powerfully with NetraMark's mission

"We are thrilled to welcome Angelico to NetraMark," said George Achilleos, CEO of NetraMark. "His current role at Worldwide is of great value to NetraMark, as we work to broaden NetraMark's partnerships and go-to-market strategy. His deep industry insights and history of delivering impactful strategies will accelerate our vision to revolutionize clinical trials through our advanced AI technologies. With Angelico, we strengthen our leadership team's ability to drive sustained growth and value."

In his role as Chief Strategy Officer, Dr. Carta will guide NetraMark's long-term strategy, with a focus on:

Shaping the Company's go-to-market approach for its core AI offerings.

Leveraging his extensive network to support platform commercialization.

Representing NetraMark at key industry events and forums.

Advising on capital strategies to bolster company growth.

"I am thrilled to serve in this role at NetraMark, in particular while I continue to serve Worldwide, as I envision many possible synergies between Worldwide and NetraMark. I view NetraMark as a company at the forefront of innovation in artificial intelligence and precision medicine. NetraMark's commitment to revolutionizing the pharmaceutical industry aligns perfectly with my passion for driving impactful change. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to enhance clinical trials and improve patient outcomes globally."

With Dr. Carta's appointment, NetraMark is primed to extend its industry leadership, leveraging AI to enhance precision medicine, optimize response prediction in clinical trials, and accelerate the development of life-saving treatments.

About NetraAI

In contrast to other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. The NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) providing the potential to increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting" which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

