Nestlé Canada Releases its Latest Snapshot of its Purpose in Action

NORTH YORK, ON, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Nestlé Canada is pleased to issue its 2021/2022 Creating Shared Value (CSV) Snapshot, which highlights the company's efforts to continuously progress in making positive social impacts and important sustainable change. The Snapshot includes progress on how the company is bringing its Purpose to life - unlocking the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come - by highlighting achievements around how it is promoting nutritious and sustainable diets; helping to protect, renew, and restore the environment; strengthening communities, and operating responsibly.

"Our commitments are rooted in who we are, and it starts with our incredible people at Nestlé Canada. Their passion, dedication, and desire to deliver great products to our consumers in a sustainable way drives our business forward, says John Carmichael, President and CEO of Nestlé Canada. "And that's always been Nestlé's approach to business – it's creating shared value that brings business and society together for a common good."

Some of the company's most notable achievements across its key Purpose pillars include:

Donating more than $3.6M in product and monetary donations to communities across Canada , including over $920,000 of support to local community groups and shelters, in 2021.

Supporting Nestlé's national partner Food Bank Canada and its After the Bell Program, with support providing over 150,000 child-friendly, healthy food packs in over 160 communities across Canada , in 2021.

Launching its 2021-2025 Canadian Youth Strategy to generate employment, while focusing on three key areas: Driving Strong Partnerships, Redefining its Portfolio of Youth Programs and Driving Upweighted DE&I Focus Through Youth Recruitment. In the last 18 months, 685 people under 30 were hired, and 4,798 youth were supported through readiness-for-work activities and digital events.

Announcing an investment of $41.3 million to increase production capabilities at the London, Ontario Ice Cream factory and contributing to the London economy. The investment aims to create 88 new job opportunities and will result in the creation of two new production lines to generate more capacity for future growth.

As a founding company and active partner of the Canada Plastics Pact (CPP) supporting the Golden Design Rules for Plastics Packaging, intended to drive higher industry standards to improve plastics recycling and reduce landfill and pollution.

Reducing its factory waste by about 8% and water withdrawal by nearly 13% in 2021 compared to 2020, even with increased production volumes.

Bringing together employees from across the business, the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee is driving change and reflection across key focus areas including Accessibility, Indigenous Communities, Mental Health, LGBTQI2S, Gender, Race & Ethnicity and Marketing.

"Nestlé Canada is continuing to strive towards creating value and achieving long-term global commitments for the future. We are proud of our achievements and are determined to take our commitments even further to support the people of our communities and the planet we live on," says Carmichael.

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé has been in Canada since 1887 and locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including LEAN CUISINE, NESQUIK, NESTLÉ GOOD START, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ, and NESTLÉ DRUMSTICK. Its 3,700 employees in approximately 13 locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose, to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca/en.

