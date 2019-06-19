Nestlé Canada - Celebrate the start of summer with FREE treats from your favourite brands!
Jun 19, 2019, 16:47 ET
TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Nestlé Canada is celebrating the unofficial kick-off to summer by giving away free frozen treats at Yonge and Dundas Square.
"Torontonians love ice cream and what better way to kick off summer than with the iconic brands they love. Come and join us at Yonge and Dundas Square and sample our new exciting products from Canada's favourite brands. Nothing says summertime more than getting outside and enjoying your favourite frozen treat in the middle of the day," said Lisa Beausoleil, Vice-President, Marketing, Ice Cream, Nestlé Canada.
Nestlé Canada will be distributing an assortment of free frozen treats from brands like Häägen-Dazs, Drumstick, KIT KAT Frozen Desserts Bars and Goodnorth treats on Thursday, June 20 between 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, until supplies last.
