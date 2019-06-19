Nestlé Canada - Celebrate the start of summer with FREE treats from your favourite brands!

Nestlé Canada will be distributing an assortment of free frozen treats from brands like Häägen-Dazs, Drumstick, KIT KAT Frozen Desserts Bars and Goodnorth treats on Thursday, June 20 between 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, until supplies last.

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé in Canada locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including LEAN CUISINE, NESQUIK, NESTLÉ GOOD START, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ, NESTLÉ PURE LIFE and NESTLÉ DRUMSTICK. Its 3,500 employees in approximately 20 locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. The company's performance is driven by its Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. In 2016, Nestlé celebrated its 150-year anniversary, and has been present in Canada since 1887. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca .

SOURCE Nestle Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Nestlé Media Line (416) 218-2688 or Corporate.Affairs@ca.nestle.com

Related Links

http://

