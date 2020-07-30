KITKAT Becomes the Official Chocolate of the NHL in Canada

NEW YORK, NY and NORTH YORK, ON, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Nestlé Canada and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a multiyear partnership, naming KITKAT the Official Chocolate of the NHL® in Canada.

The partnership kicks off with the Big Breakaway Contest where KITKAT fans will have a chance to win a 2021 Stanley Cup® Final Ultimate Experience and daily prizes. Contest details will be available at kitkat.ca/breakaway and kitkat.ca/pausehockey, beginning August 1, 2020.

As part of the partnership, Nestlé Canada has the ability to create content and activate at marquee NHL events in the seasons ahead, including the NHL Winter Classic®, NHL® All-Star Weekend, Stanley Cup® Playoffs, Stanley Cup® Final, NHL Awards™ and NHL Draft™.

"KITKAT has been a beloved brand of Canadians for generations and we're thrilled to join forces with the other true love of our nation – the NHL," said Chandra Kumar, Business Executive Officer, Confectionery, Nestlé Canada. "The launch of this multiyear partnership, timed perfectly as we head into the highly anticipated 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, will further leverage two strong Canadian brands to reach new audiences by creating memorable moments for fans from coast-to-coast."

"We are delighted to welcome Nestlé Canada to the NHL family to build impactful fan-focused programs centered around one of Canada's favourite snacks – KITKAT," said Kyle McMann, NHL Senior Vice President, North American Business Development & Global Partnerships. "As we embark on the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers this Saturday, our partnership with Nestlé Canada provides us with an opportunity to invite hockey fans to take a break with KITKAT as we bring the NHL back into households across the country. We look forward to celebrating our game with fans by producing engaging content through unique activations with Nestlé Canada."

KITKAT in-store displays featuring NHL official partner branding are currently available at grocery and retail stores across Canada. Through the partnership, Nestlé Canada will also engage passionate NHL fans and promote new, innovative products in the frozen pizza and ice cream categories.

NHL, the NHL Shield, Stanley Cup and the word mark NHL Winter Classic are registered trademarks and Stanley Cup Qualifiers, NHL Awards and NHL Draft are trademarks of the National Hockey League. All Rights Reserved.

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé in Canada locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including LEAN CUISINE, NESQUIK, NESTLÉ GOOD START, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ, NESTLÉ PURE LIFE and NESTLÉ DRUMSTICK. Its 4,500+ employees in locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. In 2016, Nestlé celebrated its 150-year anniversary, and has been present in Canada since 1887. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 31 Member Clubs and proudly welcomes its 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken, for the 2021-22 season. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Gary Bettman has served the NHL as Commissioner since February 1, 1993 and has guided the world's top professional hockey league to more than $5 billion in annual revenues and partnerships with more than 40 blue chip corporate sponsors. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 151 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL Network in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viasat in the Nordic Region and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Having entered the esports world in 2018, the League hosts the NHL Gaming World Championship annually, drawing record digital streaming audiences during the 2019 campaign. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities through the sport of hockey by increasing youth participation and engagement; fostering positive family experiences; promoting inclusion, positive culture and leadership; and supporting sustainable community impact.

