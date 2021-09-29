This fall, Canadians are redefining their weekday routines. For many Canadians, a visit to their local Starbucks café is a vital step in their morning commute, or a deserved mid-afternoon indulgence - or both! With the new Starbucks® by Nespresso for Vertuo, coffee lovers can now enjoy a cup of their favourite Starbucks® blend while working from home, in both espresso and coffee formats.

"Coffee plays a key role in Canadians' daily routines and delivering the taste and quality of a Starbucks Café experience for millions of Canadian coffee lovers was key to the development of the new Starbucks by Nespresso for Vertuo," says Richard Burjaw, President, Beverages Canada. "We're proud to bring these popular Starbucks blends and shared commitment to quality, craftsmanship and delicious coffee into Canadians' homes with this innovative collection for Vertuo."

Starbucks® Coffee, at Your Fingertips

Whether getting ready for the first video call of the day, taking a well-deserved mid-afternoon breather, or grabbing a pick-me-up before picking your children up after school, the new Starbucks® by Nespresso for Vertuo blends exceptional coffee and smooth crema easily, at your fingertips. Individual capsules use Nespresso's proprietary coffee and system technology to craft the perfect at-home coffee experience with each cup. The capsules are also recyclable through Nespresso's local recycling solutions.

The new product range of Starbucks® by Nespresso for Vertuo includes these four beloved Starbucks® blends:

Starbucks® Pike Place® Roast for Nespresso Vertuo

Named after Seattle's famous Market, Pike Place® offers a smooth, well-rounded blend of Latin American coffees with subtly rich flavours of chocolate and toasted nuts.

Starbucks® Colombia for Nespresso Vertuo

The round body, juicy taste and signature nutty finish of this 100% Colombian coffee bring the ambiance of the country's rustic dirt roads and lush mountainsides to life with every sip. Hints of toasted walnuts and herbs are the perfect choice in the mornings to ease into the day.

Starbucks® Espresso Roast for Nespresso Vertuo

The quest to develop Starbucks® Espresso Roast began in 1975, with a search for the perfect melding of beans and roast, ending months of intense experimentation later with the coffee you can now hold in your hand. A signature blend that hints of molasses and caramelized, sweet sugar is so perfect, its original recipe has never been changed.

Starbucks® Caffe Verona® for Nespresso Vertuo

This is a coffee of one true love, and three names. Originally created for a Seattle restaurant in 1975 and called Jake's Blend, it became so popular that it was hand scooped and blended to order in Starbucks stores, where it was known as 80/20 Blend, for the recipe. The love was so strong that the roast is now called Verona after the city that inspires so many. By any name, this is a thing of pure romance.

As with all Starbucks coffees, all coffees in the range are made from 100% high quality Arabica coffee, ethically sourced from farmers in the world's premier coffee growing regions adhering to the Starbucks® CAFÉ Practices program.

Starbucks® by Nespresso for Vertuo capsules are now available at major grocery retailers across Canada. All capsules are made from aluminum, and recyclable in support of Nespresso's commitment to shared sustainable values and practises with consumers. The capsules are accepted in Nespresso's Canadian recycling solutions; for more information on how to recycle the capsules in Canada, visit: https://www.nespresso.com/ca/en/irecycle.

For more information on the new Starbucks® by Nespresso for Vertuo roasts, please visit: https://www.starbucksathome.com/ca/en-ca/campaign/starbucks-nespresso-vertuo.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 120,000 farmers in 15 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with The Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 82 countries and has 13,900 employees. In 2020, it operated a global retail network of 810 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website www.nestle-nespresso.com.

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé in Canada locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands. Its 3,700+ employees in locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. In 2016, Nestlé celebrated its 150-year anniversary, and has been present in Canada since 1887. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca.

