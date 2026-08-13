NESPRESSO CANADA CONTINUES ITS BOUTIQUE TRANSFORMATION WITH THE REOPENING OF SHERWAY GARDENS

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nespresso Canada today unveiled its redesigned Sherway Gardens boutique in Toronto, bringing the brand's latest boutique concept to one of its most established locations, marking another step in the evolution of its boutique experience across Canada.

Nestlé Nespresso SA

The location holds an important place in the brand's history in the Greater Toronto Area. First opened in 2015, it was Nespresso Canada's second boutique in the region. Its renovation reflects Nespresso's continued commitment to enhancing the premium coffee experience for customers, while reaffirming its long-standing presence in the GTA.

The Sherway Gardens boutique marks the latest milestone in Nespresso Canada's continued investment in retail excellence, following the opening of the Willowbrook boutique in Langley, British Columbia, and the reopening of the Oakridge boutique in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the Ste-Foy boutique in Québec City, Québec, reflecting the company's broader vision for the future of retail in Canada.

Reimagined to offer an even more elevated and personalized experience, the new Sherway Gardens boutique introduces new spaces and services designed to help coffee lovers discover, explore, and enjoy coffee in new ways.

At the heart of the boutique is a new Coffee as an Art area, where Club Members can explore the journey of coffee from bean to cup through guided tastings and conversations with Nespresso Coffee Specialists. The boutique also features a welcoming lounge area designed for visitors to slow down, savour a coffee, and immerse themselves in the experience of coffee discovery.

The redesigned boutique enhances the customer experience through its new self-selection stations, giving customers greater flexibility to explore, browse, and select their favourite coffees at their own pace, while expert guidance remains available throughout their visit.

Whether welcoming long-time Club Members or those discovering Nespresso for the first time, the Sherway Gardens boutique offers a seamless blend of convenience and hospitality, while celebrating the craftsmanship, expertise, and culture behind every cup of coffee.

"Our boutiques are more than retail spaces; they are destinations where coffee lovers can discover the world of Nespresso through expert guidance, personalized service, and memorable experiences," says Alexis Giguère, VP of B2C Sales at Nespresso Canada. "The redesigned Sherway Gardens boutique reflects our continued focus on creating meaningful moments for customers while bringing our latest retail vision to life."

To support sustainability efforts, Club Members can conveniently return their used Nespresso capsules for recycling at the Sherway Gardens boutique. The capsules undergo a mechanical separation process in which the aluminium and coffee grounds are separated, allowing the aluminium to be repurposed into new products and components, while the coffee grounds are used as compost on Canadian farms. This in-boutique collection option complements Nespresso's other recycling options available across Canada, including at-home solutions, making it easy for Club Members to recycle their capsules in a way that best fits their routine. Availability of recycling solutions varies by region.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 130,000 farmers in 18 countries through the Nespresso Sustainable Quality Plan to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the Nespresso Plan helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving the livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved its first B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 10,000 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 98 markets and has over 14,000 employees. In 2025, it operated a global retail network of 849 boutiques.

For more information, visit the Nespresso website: www.nespresso.com.

SOURCE Nestlé Nespresso SA

Media contacts: Yasmine Elmir, Corporate Communications and Partnerships Lead, Nespresso Canada: [email protected]; Chloé Landa, FleishmanHillard Canada for Nespresso Canada: [email protected]