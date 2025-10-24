NESPRESSO CANADA DONATES TREES TO THE MUNICIPALITY OF JASPER TO SUPPORT REBUILDING EFFORTS FOLLOWING HISTORIC WILDFIRES

JASPER, AB, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Nespresso Canada is announcing a donation of tree seedlings to be planted in the Municipality of Jasper, marking a crucial step in the community's ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts following the devastating wildfires of July 2024. The fires, which scorched over 32,654 hectares, left an indelible mark on the town, its residents, and local businesses.

Mayor Richard Ireland for the Municipality of Jasper, alongside Yasmine Elmir, Communications Lead at Nespresso Canada. (CNW Group/Nestle Nespresso SA)

Today's announcement was made in the heart of the Town of Jasper, coinciding with the final day of the Recycling Council of Alberta's (RCA) Circular Economy Conference. Mayor Richard Ireland and Chief Administrative Officer Bill Given represented the Municipality of Jasper, alongside Yasmine Elmir, Communications Lead at Nespresso Canada.

By the summer of 2027, a variety of diverse trees will be planted by the Municipality in a new playground within the heart of the Cabin Creek neighborhood – an area tragically destroyed during the historic wildfires. The new trees will provide much-needed shade and a natural, inviting setting for play and relaxation, symbolizing renewal and growth for the community. This initiative aligns with Nespresso's broader commitment to leveraging coffee as a force for good, benefiting both communities and the environment. In Canada, this is reflected through a long-standing partnership with Tree Canada, the country's largest tree-planting charity. Since 2021, Nespresso Canada has donated near $580,000 and helped plant more than 150,000 trees across the country, since then inspiring team member reforestation volunteering throughout Nestlé Canada.

"Rebuilding after a natural disaster is a long and challenging process, and the resilience of Jasper residents during these difficult times is truly inspiring," said Carlos Oyanguren, President of Nespresso Canada. "At Nespresso Canada, we are honored to contribute to the rebuilding efforts in a town that represents so much Canadian history and heritage. By helping replant trees in the Cabin Creek neighborhood, we hope to contribute to creating a thriving and welcoming environment for the citizens of Jasper."

"We are deeply touched by Nespresso Canada's altruistic gesture toward our community," emphasized Richard Ireland, Mayor of the Municipality of Jasper. "These trees represent much more than just an environmental contribution – they symbolize hope, resilience, and renewal for our residents. This kind of partnership with engaged businesses is essential in helping us rebuild not only our infrastructure but also the spirit of our community."

Certified B Corp, Nespresso aims to have a positive impact on the environment and local communities. This initiative to support Jasper's community is another step in the company's sustainability efforts in Canada.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The Swiss company works with more than 168,550 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 9,700 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 96 markets and has over 14,000 employees. In 2024, it operated a global retail network of 818 boutiques. In Canada, Nespresso welcomes its clients to its 36 boutiques and boasts over 1,000 employees from coast to coast. Its head office is located in Montreal, Quebec. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

