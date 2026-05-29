NESPRESSO REOPENS AT OAKRIDGE PARK WITH VANCOUVER'S FIRST BOUTIQUE FEATURING ITS LATEST RETAIL CONCEPT

VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Nespresso Canada is proud to announce the reopening of its boutique at Oakridge Park, marking the brand's return to an iconic location where it previously welcomed local coffee lovers from 2016 to 2020. Opening on May 28 as part of the official grand opening of Oakridge Park, the boutique marks an important milestone for the brand in Vancouver, as the first in the city to feature Nespresso's latest retail concept.

Oakridge Park is on the unceded territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil‑Waututh Nations.

Nestlé Nespresso SA (CNW Group/Nestlé Nespresso SA)

Building on the brand's longstanding focus on coffee expertise, quality and personalized service, the evolved boutique concept enhances the in-store journey through coffee exploration, guided tastings and premium service. Designed to offer a more immersive and experiential environment within a modern and welcoming space, the boutique is built around a simple idea – every cup opens a new way to explore. This invites Club Members and coffee lovers to discover Nespresso coffees in a way that feels more personal, intuitive, and connected to their everyday rituals.

"The reopening of our Oakridge Park boutique marks an important new chapter for Nespresso Canada in Vancouver," said Carlos Oyanguren, President of Nespresso Canada. "We are pleased to return to this community with a thoughtfully refreshed boutique that introduces our latest generation concept in the city, reflecting our ongoing investment in the Vancouver area and our ambition to offer a more elevated and personalized customer experience."

At the heart of the boutique, a dedicated tasting area encourages interaction, storytelling and a deeper connection with the brand's coffee expertise. Visitors can experience the diversity of Nespresso coffees, from familiar favourites to unexpected profiles, for every mood and moment. Through thoughtful interaction and tastings, Nespresso coffee specialists help customers uncover new blends, deepen their appreciation of different profiles, and find coffees that truly match their preferences.

As part of Nespresso's engagement to sustainability, the Oakridge Park boutique also accepts used Nespresso capsules for recycling, helping give the aluminum a second life while coffee grounds are transformed into high-quality compost for local farms. This in-boutique solution complements other recycling options available to Club Members and makes it easy to participate Nespresso's recycling program during their visit.

With its return to Oakridge Park, Nespresso is pleased to welcome Club Members and coffee lovers in Vancouver back to a boutique that embodies the brand's enduring commitment to coffee expertise, quality and exceptional service.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 130,000 farmers in 18 countries through the Nespresso Sustainable Quality Plan to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the Nespresso Plan helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 10,000 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 98 markets and has over 14,000 employees. In 2025, it operated a global retail network of 849 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso website: www.nespresso.com.

SOURCE Nestlé Nespresso SA

Source: Yasmine Elmir, Corporate Communications and Partnerships Lead, Nespresso Canada: [email protected]; Media information: Chloé Landa, Account Manager, FleishmanHillard for Nespresso Canada: [email protected]