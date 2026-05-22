Nespresso Canada becomes the inaugural donor with a $200,000 foundational contribution activating large‑scale caribou habitat restoration in British Columbia and Quebec

MONTREAL, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - On the International Day for Biological Diversity, Nespresso Canada and Tree Canada are strengthening efforts to help protect critical wildlife habitat across the country. The two organizations are proud to announce Nespresso Canada's foundational partnership and $200,000 donation to support the launch of Tree Canada's new Biodiversity Restoration Initiative, supporting biodiversity restoration through the planting of native and local climate-adapted trees and plants in ecologically significant areas.

Tree Canada (CNW Group/Nestlé Nespresso SA)

Nespresso Canada's inaugural investment puts the Biodiversity Restoration Initiative into action through two landmark projects in Skeena, British Columbia and Pessamit, Quebec – both responding to the urgent decline of the Woodland Caribou, a federally listed Species at Risk whose survival depends on the health of Canada's boreal and mountain forests. Together, these two projects span over 1,300 hectares of critical Canadian wilderness, a tangible commitment to biodiversity and the health of Canada's forests.

"Nespresso has a long-standing global commitment aimed at advancing the protection and restoration of biodiversity across coffee-growing regions worldwide. Our continued partnership with Tree Canada translates that commitment into local action through the Biodiversity Restoration Initiative, supporting habitat restoration and more resilient ecosystems for the future of Canadians" says Carlos Oyanguren, President of Nespresso Canada.

Across Canada, forests are getting quieter. Species that once defined our wilderness, from the haunting call of migratory birds to the subtle movement of caribou through boreal corridors, are disappearing at a rate that scientists describe as a biodiversity crisis. As part of this partnership, Nespresso Canada is also supporting baseline wildlife monitoring across select Tree Canada restoration sites – a critical step in measuring long‑term ecological impact. This includes funding photo and audio monitoring in Cape Breton to track declining species such as birds, bats, amphibians and pollinators, helping to lay the scientific groundwork of Tree Canada's Biodiversity Restoration Initiative.

"The Biodiversity Restoration Initiative was built on a simple but urgent premise; not all tree planting is the same. The greatest impact comes from planting the right species, in the right places, with the right partners. We are grateful for Nespresso Canada's $200,000 foundational donation, which allows us to invest in hectare-based restoration projects that help communities, partners and funders advance meaningful biodiversity action in Canada," says Nicole Hurtubise, CEO of Tree Canada.

Rooted in Purpose

This contribution marks the next evolution of Nespresso Canada's engagement with Tree Canada, shifting from large‑scale tree planting toward more targeted, biodiversity‑driven restoration, while continuing to support ecosystem recovery in areas affected by wildfires. Building on a partnership that has supported the planting of more than 154,000 trees since 2021 and represents over $775,000 in contributions to date, the collaboration continues to advance projects that help strengthen ecosystems and build long‑term ecological resilience across Canada.

About the Biodiversity Restoration Initiative

The Biodiversity Restoration Initiative is a new dedicated funding stream under Tree Canada's National Greening Program. Projects are monitored by measuring ecological indicators to assess ecosystem health and change over time.

The Biodiversity Restoration Initiative aims to support efforts to halt biodiversity loss by planting native and climate-adapted trees and plants in ecologically significant areas across Canada.

Tree Canada connects landowners, Indigenous communities, forestry experts and funders to deliver afforestation and reforestation projects that rebuild habitat for species, improve ecosystem connectivity and support long-term ecological resilience.

The projects supported through Nespresso Canada's donation include the following:

In British Columbia, Yinka Dene Economic Development LP (Wet'suwet'en First Nation) is leading a four‑year initiative (2026–2029) to restore more than 500 hectares of critical Southern Mountain Caribou habitat across the Telkwa and Tweedsmuir‑Entiako herd ranges. The project will plant over 1.1 million native trees and shrubs to rehabilitate seismic lines, decommissioned roads, and burned areas that have fragmented habitat and increased predation. Guided by Traditional Indigenous Knowledge and silvicultural expertise, the restoration aims to accelerate forest recovery while also benefiting other Species at Risk.

In Quebec, a three‑year project (2026–2028) led by the Conseil des Innus de Pessamit will restore approximately 800 hectares of boreal forest affected by wildfire and long‑term degradation within the range of the Pipmuacan Woodland Caribou herd. The project combines black spruce restoration to support caribou forage with climate‑adapted plantings near the community to strengthen resilience to future disturbances. Conceived by Elders and carried out by Indigenous Land Guardians alongside forest scientists, the initiative is rooted in Innu Aitun – the Innu way of life and relationship with the land.

About Tree Canada

Since 1992, Tree Canada has worked relentlessly to grow Canada's tree canopy through their greening programs, research, and engagement efforts. They are the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. Their track record of collaborating with all levels of government, the urban forestry sector, business partners, and community groups uniquely positions them to engage Canadians in the fight against climate change. Together they plant millions of trees each year, helping to grow resilient ecosystems and healthier, greener communities across Canada. Visit treecanada.ca to learn more about how you can help them plant the right trees in the right places.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 130,000 farmers in 18 countries through the Nespresso Sustainable Quality Plan to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 10,000 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 98 markets and has over 14,000 employees. In 2025, it operated a global retail network of 849 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nespresso.com.

SOURCE Nestlé Nespresso SA

Contacts: Yasmine Elmir, Corporate Communications and Partnerships Lead, Nespresso Canada: [email protected]; Chloe Landa, Account Manager, FleishmanHillard for Nespresso Canada: [email protected]