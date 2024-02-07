NERDS® Gummy Clusters Wins Product of Year Award 2024 in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- NERDS® Gummy Clusters, made by Ferrara Candy, yesterday received the prestigious "Product of the Year 2024" – the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation in the 2024 candy category.

Product of the Year: Nerds Gummy Clusters - Treat Size pouch

Consumer behavior has rapidly shifted in the past year, and the annual Product of the Year Awards provides a trusted resource to easily guide consumers to the best new products on the market. Chosen by 4,000 everyday Canadian shoppers in a national survey conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, NERDS® Gummy Clusters was awarded with the highly coveted red seal recognizing the product's innovation.

NERDS Gummy Clusters, in particular, has had the most impact on the growth of the NERDS brand – a brand that has grown from $50 million to half a billion USD in annual retail sales in just five years. NERDS Gummy Clusters is a breakthrough product that includes tiny, crunchy NERDS candies around a gummy center, delivering a multi-sensorial combination of crunchy and gummy in every bite. Flavors include Very Berry and Rainbow. Currently available in original Rainbow, NERDS® Gummy Clusters will launch Very Berry Gummy Clusters in Canada later this year.

"We are grateful to Canadian consumers for the recognition of NERDS Gummy Clusters with the Product of the Year award," said Marco Capurso, CEO of Ferrara. "Ferrara will continue to innovate beautiful and enjoyable sugar candy that lets consumers create their own moments of sweetness."

NERDS Gummy Clusters are available at stores nationwide.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States and Brazil, with global sales in more than 40 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,300 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 30+ popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 67 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100 in Brazil. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. A privately held company, Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations in North America, Brazil, China, and Thailand that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-related company. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 35 years ago in France, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. In Canada, the Product of the Year seal is backed by the votes of thousands of Canadian consumers, serving as a shortcut for shoppers to save time and money. For entrants of the winning products, the award is a powerful marketing message proven to increase product awareness, trial and quality. Product of the Year Canada accepts entries from consumer products that demonstrate innovation in design, function, packaging or ingredients, and were launched within the previous year (January 2023). A jury comprised of industry experts selects the finalists that meet the Product of the Year standards of value and innovation. Those selected finalists are then categorized and judged through an online survey of Canadian consumers, conducted by Kantar on behalf of Ensemble IQ. Consumers vote and select the winning products they feel are most worthy of both the Product of the Year Canada title and the distinct internationally renowned red seal. Winning products are announced annually and receive the right to use the Product of the Year Canada seal in their marketing and communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyear.ca.

