Ferrara Launches NERDS® Gummy Clusters™ Berry in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Ferrara is excited to announce the launch of NERDS® Gummy Clusters™ Berry in Canada. Launching in tandem with the NERDS annual Big Game commercial, this new flavour delivers a multi-sensorial combination of crunchy and gummy in every bite, perfect for candy lovers. The award-winning candy is now available at select retailers across Canada.

After a successful launch, NERDS Gummy Clusters was honoured as a recipient of "Product of the Year 2024" – the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation.

"We are thrilled to see the love for NERDS Gummy Clusters candy growing in Canada," said Emad Tadros, Canada Country Manager, Ferrara. "Whether enjoyed on-the-go or with friends, NERDS Gummy Clusters Berry offers an unbeatable taste and is another delicious addition to the NERDS portfolio in Canada."

As a favourite among sports fans coast-to-coast, NERDS has partnered with Bell Media's TSN throughout the football playoffs to bring viewers on-air NERDS Football Trivia. The brand will also air its second annual Big Game commercial featuring chart-topping singer-songwriter Shaboozey. The commercial is set to Shaboozey's remake of New Orleans native Louis Armstrong's timeless hit, "What a Wonderful World," and features the award-winning artist enjoying a pack of NERDS Gummy Clusters.

Additionally, to celebrate the arrival of Berry and gear up for the Big Game, NERDS invites the public to their activation at Toronto Eaton Centre from Friday, February 7, to Sunday, February 9. The activation gives Canadians a chance to show off their football throwing skills for a chance to win delicious prizes, including NERDS Gummy Clusters Berry.

NERDS Gummy Clusters Berry and Rainbow 142g bags are both available at retail stores across Canada.

About Ferrara

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is one of the leading sugar confectioners in Canada and has global sales in more than 40 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,300 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 30+ popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to millions of households annually. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. A privately held company, Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations in North America, Brazil, China, and Thailand that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-related company. Learn more at www.ferrara.com/ca or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

