NERDS® Gummy Clusters™ Berry Candy Wins Product of Year Award 2025 in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ferrara Candy Company announced today that NERDS® Gummy Clusters™ Berry candy has received the prestigious Canadian Product of the Year 2025 – the world's largest consumer-voted award – for product innovation in the "Sweet Gummy Candy" category.

The annual Product of the Year Awards provides a trusted resource to easily guide consumers to the best new products on the market. Chosen by 4,000 everyday Canadian shoppers in a national survey conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, NERDS Gummy Clusters candy was awarded the highly coveted red seal recognizing the product's innovation.

NERDS Gummy Clusters candy is a breakthrough product that features tangy, crunchy NERDS candies around a sweet gummy center, delivering a multi-sensorial combination of crunchy and gummy in every bite. This year's launch of the vibrant Berry flavor in Canada is an exciting follow-up to the original Rainbow flavor, which garnered the recognition of Product of the Year in Canada in 2024.

Propelled by the popularity of NERDS Gummy Clusters candy, the NERDS brand has grown from $50 million to more than $869 million USD in annual retail sales in just five years*.

"We are grateful to Canadian consumers for the recognition of NERDS Gummy Clusters candy with the Product of the Year award," said Marco Capurso, CEO of Ferrara Candy Company, makers of NERDS. "Ferrara will continue to draw on consumer insights as we innovate sugar candy that inspires moments of sweetness."

NERDS Gummy Clusters candy is available at stores nationwide.

* Circana POS and Panel Data Ending 12/29/24

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States and Brazil, with global sales in more than 40 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,400 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 30+ popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 67 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100 in Brazil. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations in North America, Brazil, China, and Thailand that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-related company. Learn more at www.ferrara.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the world's largest globally recognized consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 35 years ago in France, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. In Canada, the Product of the Year seal is backed by the votes of thousands of Canadian consumers, serving as a shortcut for shoppers to save time and money. For entrants of the winning products, the award is a powerful marketing message proven to increase product awareness, trial and quality. Product of the Year Canada accepts entries from consumer products that demonstrate innovation in design, function, packaging, or ingredients, and were launched within the previous year (January 2024). A jury comprised of industry experts selects the finalists that meet the Product of the Year standards of value and innovation. Those selected finalists are then categorized and judged through an online survey of Canadian consumers, conducted by Kantar on behalf of EnsembleIQ. Consumers vote and select the winning products they feel are most worthy of both the Product of the Year Canada title and the distinct internationally renowned red seal. Winning products are announced annually and receive the right to use the Product of the Year Canada seal in their marketing and communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyear.ca.

