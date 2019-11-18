Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Live from Montreal, Michael Cammarata, President and CEO, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), joined Sophie Van Houtte, Head - TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Neptune Wellness Solutions specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products. The Company has in excess of 100 customers across several verticals including nutraceutical, cannabis and CPG. The Company is licensed by Health Canada to process cannabis at its facility located in Sherbrooke, Quebec and also has a facility located in North Carolina to process hemp biomass into extracts. Neptune's activities also include the development and commercialization of turnkey nutrition solutions and patented ingredients such as MaxSimil®, and a variety of marine and seed oils. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. commenced trading on November 28, 2011.