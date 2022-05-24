Neo Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report on Environmental, Social & Governance Performance and Initiatives

"Neo has worked hard over the past several decades to lead our industry in environmentally responsible production practices, and we are proud of the fact that the materials we produce are critical to the world's transition to greener and smarter technologies," said Constantine Karayannopoulos, Neo's CEO. "It is my hope that this Sustainability Report helps to document the fact that Neo 'walks the talk' of ESG and improved sustainability, and that we are firmly committed to helping enable the world's transition to a less-carbon intensive economy."

Neo worked with several expert groups in developing its report, which followed several primary reporting standards, including those developed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the United Nations Global Compact, and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Neo is a signatory of the UN Global Compact and has committed to furthering the Compact's 10 Principles, which are derived from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Labour Organization's Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption. Neo also is an active member in the Responsible Minerals Initiative, the European Raw Materials Alliance, Wind Europe, the Tantalum and Niobium International Study Center, and the Rare Earth Industry Association.

Neo's commitment to sustainable practices is illustrated by the fact that all five of Neo's flagship rare earth facilities, representing more than 90% of revenue generated by the Company, are now operating in the EcoVadis tracking and reporting system. Neo's rare earth and rare metal processing facility in Sillamäe, Estonia – the only operating commercial rare earth separations and rare metal processing plant in the European Union – was awarded a Gold Medal by EcoVadis for its 2021 sustainability programs. This places the plant in the top five percent of all facilities around the world reporting to EcoVadis for its sustainability programs.

Neo Magnequench's rare earth magnetic materials manufacturing facility in Korat, Thailand was also awarded Gold Medal by EcoVadis for its 2021 sustainability performance, placing that plant in the top five percent of all facilities around the world reporting to EcoVadis.

A second Neo Magnequench's facility, located in Tianjin, China, achieved a Silver Medal from EcoVadis for its sustainability performance in 2021, placing it in the top 25% of all EcoVadis respondents.

In addition to formalizing a more intensive ESG progress reporting structure within the Company, Neo undertook a number of actions and initiatives in 2021 to advance the Company's ESG efforts and its contribution to global sustainability, including these:

Configuration of a US-to-EU supply chain of rare earths, making use of by-product economics and reducing upstream waste;





Redirection of naturally occurring radioactive material from legacy storage to an industrial partner that uses it as feedstock for the production of carbon-free nuclear power;





Relocation of an operating facility in China to help reduce the concentration of heavy industry in a high-stress water region and to reduce potential risk to groundwater sources;





to help reduce the concentration of heavy industry in a high-stress water region and to reduce potential risk to groundwater sources; Development of a first-in- China neutralization treatment of slag that allows recycling of government qualified materials suitable for alternative applications;





neutralization treatment of slag that allows recycling of government qualified materials suitable for alternative applications; Operation of a recycling program for magnet scrap from the Daido/Honda EV traction motor program and the introduction of magnets made from recycled rare earths for one of the world's largest global smartphone and electronics producers; and





Consultation participation in and sharing data and industry insights for public policymaking within the European Raw Materials Alliance, Wind Europe, and other stakeholder groups.

The report also highlights the many examples of how Neo's rare earth and rare metal-based products are critical to the performance of many everyday and emerging products and technologies that advance sustainability and environmental protection. These include the following:

Empowering vehicle electrification;





Reducing pollution from internal combustion engines;





Protection of freshwater resources;





Reducing air emissions from commercial aviation;





Empowering advanced healthcare technologies;





Converting industrial waste streams into useful products; and





Unlocking higher energy savings in industrial and residential pumps and ultra-high-speed motors.

Neo intends to annually publish a Sustainability Report that reports on progress made toward improving the Company's environmental, social, and governance performance.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders and magnets, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products help to deliver the technologies of tomorrow to consumers today. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo operates globally with sales, research and development, and production facilities and offices across 10 countries: Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

