Neo Performance Materials Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results

Q1 2022 Highlights

(unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars)

Neo sets new records for quarterly sales, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA (1) since re-emerging as a public company in 2017.

since re-emerging as a public company in 2017. Q1 2022 revenue of $166.3 million , higher by 27.1% YoY.

, higher by 27.1% YoY. Operating income of $28.7 million in the quarter, higher by 74.8% YoY.

in the quarter, higher by 74.8% YoY. Adjusted Net Income (1) of $23.5 million , or $0.57 per share.

of , or per share. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $33.1 million , higher by 47.6% YoY.

of , higher by 47.6% YoY. Cash balance of $61.1 million after distributing $3.2 million in dividends to shareholders.

after distributing in dividends to shareholders. A quarterly dividend of Cdn$0.10 per common share was declared on May 12, 2022 for shareholders of record at June 20, 2022 , with a payment date of June 28, 2022 .

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo", the "Company") (TSX: NEO) released its first quarter 2022 financial results. The financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of these results can be viewed on Neo's web site at www.neomaterials.com/investors/ and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

HIGHLIGHTS OF Q1 2022 AND YEAR-END CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE

Neo reported strong year-over-year ("YoY") gains in revenue, operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA1 in the first quarter of 2022. The Company set new records in the quarter for sales, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA1 since re-emerging as a public company in 2017.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, consolidated revenue was $166.3 million compared to $130.9 million for the same period in the prior year; an increase of $35.4 million or 27.1%. Neo reported a net income of $22.7 million, or $0.55 per share, compared to $7.6 million, or $0.20 per share, in the same period of 2021. Adjusted Net Income(1) totaled $23.5 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to $15.1 million, or $0.40 per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $33.1 million, a 47.6% jump over Adjusted EBITDA of $22.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, Neo had cash and cash equivalents of $61.1 million plus restricted cash of $1.3 million, compared to $89.0 million plus $1.3 million as at December 31, 2021. In the three months ended March 31, 2022, Neo distributed $3.2 million in dividends to its shareholders. As of March 31, 2022, Neo had approximately $41.3 million available under its credit facilities with $18.9 million drawn, compared to $6.5 million drawn at December 31, 2021.

"While the world has been impacted by many macroeconomic headwinds, causing volatility across all sectors, all of our plants continued to service the needs of our global customers with relentless focus, resulting in strong financial performance," said Constantine Karayannopoulos, CEO of Neo. "Our European downstream expansion plans are on track and we remain excited and encouraged with the progress made to date concerning our discussions with government officials in Estonia and with the relevant EU Institutions in Brussels -- as well as with prospective OEM and Tier 1 and 2 customers in Europe - who are providing strong early indications of interest leading us to believe the first phase of our plans could be sold out by its start of production."

SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

TABLE 1: Selected Consolidated Results

Year-over-Year Comparison

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Volume (tonnes) 3,510 4,206 ($000s)



Revenue 166,282 130,855 Operating income 28,685 16,408 EBITDA(1) 33,384 14,800 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 33,118 22,436 Adjusted EBITDA %(1) 19.9% 17.1%



_________________________

(1)Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "EBITDA". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release and in the MD&A.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, revenues of $166.3 million were 27.1% higher, than the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Neo reported operating income of $28.7 million and net income of $22.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Operating income in the three months ended March 31, 2022, was higher in C&O and Rare Metals but lower in Magnequench.

Adjusted EBITDA(I) for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $33.1 million, an increase of $10.7 million or 47.6% compared to the same period of the prior year. Similar to operating income, in the three months ended March 31, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA(I) was higher in C&O and Rare Metals but lower in Magnequench.

MAGNEQUENCH SEGMENT RESULTS

TABLE 2: Selected Magnequench Results

Year-over-Year Comparison

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Volume (tonnes) 1,305 1,725 ($000s)



Revenue 74,015 64,905 Operating income 10,236 11,090 EBITDA(1) 13,547 13,965 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 12,778 13,432



_________________________

(1)Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "EBITDA". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release and in the MD&A.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, volumes in the Magnequench segment saw a decline with respect to the prior-year period as well as sequentially, driven largely by the recent spike in COVID-19 in Asia, several natural disasters impacted production facilities and customers, and the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage.

Margins in the Magnequench segment were particularly strong in the quarter due to increasing rare earth magnetic prices which began in the fourth quarter of 2020 and continued to mid-March 2022. Magnequench has pass-through agreements on the vast majority of its contracts and with rising rare earth magnetic prices, Magnequench has been passing through the higher replacement costs while utilizing some of the lower cost inventory on hand. Pass-through is a key strategic focus of Magnequench and ensures that Magnequench focuses on generating long term sustainable and value-added margins.

CHEMICALS & OXIDES ("C&O") SEGMENT RESULTS

TABLE 3: Selected C&O Results

Year-over-Year Comparison

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Volume (tonnes) 2,099 2,423 ($000s)



Revenue 67,662 54,390 Operating income 18,477 12,122 EBITDA(1) 18,968 5,887 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 19,910 12,918



_________________________

(1)Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "EBITDA". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release and in the MD&A.

The C&O segment continues to see strong demand for various rare earth products, particularly its magnetic-based products used in electrification of automobiles and other environmentally sustainable technologies. The combination of higher prices and higher demand resulted in strong financial performance for the C&O segment compared to the prior periods, particularly driven by premium sales to key customers in March, where rare earth prices peaked in the quarter. In C&O's environmental catalysts business, volumes were reasonably strong in the three months ended March 31, 2022, although they were slower than the comparable quarter in the prior year, which benefited from customers refilling their supply chains. Volumes were negatively impacted by the slowdown of automotive production but rebounded a little after lower volumes in the third and fourth quarters of 2021. C&O's environmentally protective water treatment solutions business continues to perform well with higher volume and new customer adoption, although sales volume growth expectations were partially impacted by the challenges in global shipping and logistics availability.

RARE METALS SEGMENT RESULTS

TABLE 4: Selected Rare Metals Results

Year-over-Year Comparison

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Volume (tonnes) 137 118 ($000s)



Revenue 29,062 16,716 Operating income 3,723 258 EBITDA(1) 4,512 2,154 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 4,341 903



_________________________

(1)Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "EBITDA". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release and in the MD&A.

Rare Metals continued its trend of a strong fourth quarter of 2021 with a strong first quarter of 2022. Rare Metals showed strength in pricing for key products such as hafnium and tantalum while able to benefit from lower-cost inventory on hand. The recycling purchases and activities of Rare Metals were particularly impactful to lowering its overall material costs.

The Rare Metals business continues to make progress in several key strategic initiatives, including selling more products outside of the aerospace industry, expanding its customer base, and diversifying its total end-market exposure. Sales prices in a number of end markets have recovered and gallium-based products are exhibiting improved market demand.

CONFERENCE CALL ON FRIDAY MAY 13, 2022 AT 10 AM EASTERN

Management will host a teleconference call on Friday May 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the first quarter 2022 results. Interested parties may access the teleconference by calling (647) 794-4605 (local) or (866) 575-6539 (toll-free long distance) or by visiting http://cnw.en.mediaroom.com/events. A recording of the teleconference may be accessed by calling (416) 436-0148 (local) or (888) 203-1112 (toll-free long distance), and entering pass code 3171025# until June 30, 2022 or by visiting http://cnw.en.mediaroom.com/events.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This news release refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios such as "Adjusted Net Income", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". These measures and ratios are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures and ratios are provided as additional information to complement IFRS financial measures by providing further understanding of Neo's results of operations from management's perspective. Neo's definitions of non-IFRS measures used in this news release may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting. Non-IFRS measures and ratios have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of Neo's financial information reported under IFRS. Neo uses non-IFRS financial measures and ratios to provide investors with supplemental measures of its base-line operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on operating performance or operating conditions and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Neo believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures and ratios in the evaluation of issuers. Neo's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. For definitions of how Neo defines such financial measures and ratios, please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of Neo's management's discussion and analysis filing for the three months ended March 31, 2022, available on Neo's web site at www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

TABLE 5: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

($000s)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS







Current







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 61,143

$ 89,037 Restricted cash

1,312

1,283 Accounts receivable

85,310

65,209 Inventories

217,417

200,954 Income taxes receivable

1,176

1,667 Other current assets

24,112

19,211 Total current assets

390,470

377,361 Property, plant and equipment

77,140

73,378 Intangible assets

48,875

49,961 Goodwill

70,253

70,082 Investments

15,000

13,759 Deferred tax assets

6,874

6,638 Other non-current assets

2,962

2,903 Total non-current assets

221,104

216,721 Total assets

$ 611,574

$ 594,082









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current







Bank advances and other short-term debt

$ 18,935

$ 6,502 Accounts payable and other accrued charges

67,062

94,201 Income taxes payable

10,673

7,059 Provisions

3,640

5,560 Lease obligations

1,279

1,589 Derivative liability

14,733

14,704 Other current liabilities

3,084

1,455 Total current liabilities

119,406

131,070 Employee benefits

1,177

1,210 Provisions

22,913

15,127 Deferred tax liabilities

14,210

13,366 Lease obligations

1,175

1,388 Other non-current liabilities

1,447

1,405 Total non-current liabilities

40,922

32,496 Total liabilities

160,328

163,566 Non-controlling interest

3,248

2,891 Equity attributable to equity holders of Neo Performance Materials Inc.

447,998

427,625 Total equity

451,246

430,516 Total liabilities and equity

$ 611,574

$ 594,082



____________________________

See accompanying notes to this table in Neo's Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022, available on Neo's website at www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

TABLE 6: CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Comparison of the three months ended March 31, 2022 to the three months ended March 31, 2021:

($000s)

Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Revenue

$ 166,282

$ 130,855 Costs of sales







Costs excluding depreciation and amortization

114,316

90,920 Depreciation and amortization

2,378

1,879 Gross profit

49,588

38,056 Expenses







Selling, general and administrative

14,252

14,060 Share-based compensation

181

1,592 Depreciation and amortization

1,896

1,955 Research and development

4,574

4,041



20,903

21,648 Operating income

28,685

16,408 Other expense

(433)

(6,074) Finance cost, net

(414)

(216) Foreign exchange loss

(411)

(301) Income from operations before income taxes and equity income of

associates

27,427

9,817 Income tax expense

(5,995)

(3,133) Income from operations before equity income of associates

21,432

6,684 Equity income of associates (net of income tax)

1,269

933 Net income

$ 22,701

$ 7,617 Attributable to:







Equity holders of Neo

$ 22,350

$ 7,446 Non-controlling interest

351

171



$ 22,701

$ 7,617









Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of Neo:







Basic

$ 0.55

$ 0.20 Diluted

$ 0.54

$ 0.20



____________________________

See Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022, available on Neo's website at www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

TABLE 7: RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW

($000s)

Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Net income

$ 22,701

$ 7,617 Add back (deduct):







Finance cost, net

414

216 Income tax expense

5,995

3,133 Depreciation and amortization included in costs of sales

2,378

1,879 Depreciation and amortization included in operating expenses

1,896

1,955 EBITDA

33,384

14,800 Adjustments to EBITDA:







Other expense (1)

433

6,074 Foreign exchange loss (2)

411

301 Equity income of associates

(1,269)

(933) Share-based compensation (3)

181

1,592 Other (recoveries) costs (4)

(22)

602 Adjusted EBITDA(5)

$ 33,118

$ 22,436 Adjusted EBITDA Margins(5)

19.9%

17.1% Less:







Capital expenditures

$ 6,782

$ 1,736 Free Cash Flow (5)

$ 26,336

$ 20,700 Free Cash Flow Conversion (5)

79.5%

92.3%



Notes: (1) Represents other expenses resulting from non-operational related activities, including provisions for damages for outstanding legal claims related to historic volumes. These costs and recoveries are not indicative of Neo's ongoing activities.



(2) Represents unrealized and realized foreign exchange losses (gains) that include non-cash adjustments in translating foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities.



(3) Represents share-based compensation expense in respect of the Plan and the LTIP.



(4) These represent primarily legal, professional advisory fees and other transaction costs incurred with respect to non-operating capital structure related transactions and restructuring costs related to management team changes. Neo has removed these charges to provide comparability with historic periods.



(5) Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Free Cash Flow" and "Free Cash Flow Conversion". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this new release and in the MD&A, available on Neo's website www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

TABLE 8: RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

($000s)

Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Net income

$ 22,701

$ 7,617 Adjustments to net income:







Foreign exchange loss (1)

411

301 Share-based compensation (2)

181

1,592 Other (recoveries) costs (3)

(22)

602 Other items included in other expense (4)

547

6,179 Tax impact of the above items

(353)

(1,197) Adjusted net income (5)

$ 23,465

$ 15,094









Attributable to:







Equity holders of Neo

$ 23,114

$ 14,923 Non-controlling interest

$ 351

$ 171









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic

40,681,191

37,481,638 Diluted

41,149,323

37,814,133 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (5) attributable to equity holders of Neo: Basic

$ 0.57

$ 0.40 Diluted

$ 0.56

$ 0.39



Notes: (1) Represents unrealized and realized foreign exchange losses (gains) that include non-cash adjustments in translating foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities.



(2) Represents share-based compensation expense in respect of the Plan and the LTIP.



(3) These represent primarily legal, professional advisory fees and other transaction costs incurred with respect to non-operating capital structure related transactions and restructuring costs related to management team changes. Neo has removed these charges to provide comparability with historic periods.



(4) Represents other expenses resulting from non-operational related activities, including provisions for damages for outstanding legal claims related to historic volumes. These costs and recoveries are not indicative of Neo's ongoing activities.



(5) Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Free Cash Flow" and "Free Cash Flow Conversion". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this new release and in the MD&A, available on Neo's website www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders and magnets, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products help to deliver the technologies of tomorrow to consumers today. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo operates globally with sales and production across 10 countries, being Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking information may relate to future events or future performance of Neo. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, with respect to Neo's objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to its beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions, are forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this discussion include, but are not limited to, the following: expectations regarding certain of Neo's future results and information, including, among other things, revenue, expenses, sales growth, capital expenditures, and operations; statements with respect to current and future market trends that may directly or indirectly impact sales and revenue of Neo; expected use of cash balances; continuation of prudent management of working capital; source of funds for ongoing business requirements and capital investments; expectations regarding sufficiency of the allowance for uncollectible accounts and inventory provisions; analysis regarding sensitivity of the business to changes in exchange rates; impact of recently adopted accounting pronouncements; risk factors relating to intellectual property protection and intellectual property litigation; risk factors relating to national or international economies (including the impact of COVID-19), and other risks present in the jurisdictions in which Neo, its customers, its suppliers, and/or its logistics partners operate, and; expectations concerning any remediation efforts to Neo's design of its internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Neo believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this discussion and analysis should not be unduly relied upon. For more information on Neo, investors should review Neo's continuous disclosure filings that are available under Neo's profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Neo Performance Materials, Inc.

For further information: Ali MahdaviSVP, Corporate Development & Capital Markets(416) 962-3300Email: [email protected]: www.neomaterials.comEmail: [email protected]; Jim SimsDirector of Corporate Communications(303) 503-6203Email: [email protected]