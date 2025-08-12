Neo Performance Materials Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Neo Raises Full Year Guidance on Strong First Half-Year Performance

Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo") (TSX: NEO) (OTCQX: NOPMF) reported today its second quarter 2025 financial results.

"Neo delivered strong second quarter results, with Adjusted EBITDA up 42% year-over-year. Our performance for the first half of 2025 is ahead of expectations and reflects strong execution across the business. The results were driven by continued strength in our key end markets and solid operational performance across all our segments, including 31% volume growth in Magnequench. Given our strong first-half performance and our business outlook, we are raising our full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $64.0 to $68.0 million," said Rahim Suleman, Neo's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our performance provides a strong foundation to execute on our clear strategic path, which is anchored by the long-term growth opportunity in rare earth permanent magnets," Suleman said. "Our European permanent magnet facility has been recognized on the global stage at the recent G7 Summit and continues to attract incredible customer interest, demonstrated by the award of an additional traction motor program. This multi-year agreement is expected to generate $50 million in cumulative revenue, and we are focused on disciplined execution to deliver long-term value for shareholders."

Key Takeaways

Strong Adjusted EBITDA Growth: Neo delivered $19 .0 million and $36 .1 million in Adjusted EBITDA for three and six months ended June 30, 2025 , marking a 41.6% and 49.5% increase, respectively, from the same periods last year. Magnequench ("MQ") achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 million and $14.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 , increasing by $1.4 million and $1.9 million , respectively, over the same periods last year. Chemicals & Oxides ("C&O") reported an Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million and $12.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 , increasing by $2.8 million and $10.0 million , respectively, over the same periods last year. Rare Metals ("RM") experienced an improvement in Adjusted EBITDA, reporting $10.8 million and $19.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 , increasing by $2.0 million and $1.4 million , respectively, over the same periods last year. Neo Raises Full Year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Neo has increased its 2025 Adjusted EBITDA outlook to $64.0 to $68.0 million (up from $55.0 to $60.0 million ) based on strong first-half performance, while continuing to leverage its global supply chain to manage risks and capture opportunities amid shifting geopolitical conditions. Neo's Permanent Magnet Highlighted at G7 Summit Emphasizing Need for Geographic Diversification: In June 2025 , Neo's Made-in- Europe permanent magnet was showcased by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the 2025 G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta . The President noted the strong global cooperation in building resilient critical material supply chains. Neo Wins Additional Tier 1 and OEM Customer Award in Europe : In July 2025 , Neo was awarded the supply contract for a new platform of permanent rare earth magnets with an additional European Tier 1 supplier of EV traction motors to another major original equipment manufacturer ("OEM"), demonstrating Neo's reputation as a preferred supplier. Neo Announces Grand Opening Date of European Permanent Magnet Facility in September 2025: Construction of the European Permanent Magnet facility remains on track and on budget, with the grand opening scheduled for September 2025 , where Neo expects to host an international audience of leadership representatives from government, investors, suppliers, media, and broader stakeholder institutions. In the second quarter, the facility shipped its first sintered magnet samples matching customer-defined specifications. Heavy Rare Earth Pilot Line Commences Construction at the Silmet Facility: Neo started construction of a heavy rare earth pilot line at its Silmet facility. The mini-production line is planned to produce dysprosium and terbium, capable of supplying the newly constructed European Permanent Magnet facility during its ramp-up phase in addition to serving other users and end-markets. This initiative serves as a precursor to a potential full-scale commercial production line, adding heavy rare earth capabilities to the light rare earths already separated by Neo in Europe . Strategic Review Concludes, Reinforcing Neo's Long-term Growth Strategy: Following a recommendation from Neo's Special Committee of independent directors, the board has resolved to accelerate the implementation of Neo's strategic plan. This approach will prioritize strengthening Neo's established leadership position in rare earth magnetics and critical materials and drive a transformative and value-maximizing strategy for Neo, as evidenced by Neo's efforts towards its European Permanent Magnet facility. Neo's strategic plan will continue to achieve enhancements in its cost of capital, and its long-term return on capital, which includes Neo re-establishing a normal course issuer bid in June 2025 .

Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "EBITDA".

Q2 Financial Highlights

Revenue for Q2 2025 was $114.7 million , compared to Q2 2024 revenue of $107.5 million . On a first-half basis, 2025 revenue was $236.3 million compared to $229.6 million in 2024.

, compared to Q2 2024 revenue of . On a first-half basis, 2025 revenue was compared to in 2024. Operating income for Q2 2025 was $8.2 million , compared to Q2 2024 operating income of $5.8 million . On a first-half basis, 2025 operating income was $17.8 million , compared to $11.8 million in 2024.

, compared to Q2 2024 operating income of . On a first-half basis, 2025 operating income was , compared to in 2024. Adjusted Net Income (1) for Q2 2025 was $7.8 million , or $0.19 earnings per share, compared to Q2 2024 Adjusted Net Income (1) of $5.3 million or $0.13 earnings per share. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 , Adjusted Net Income was $11.4 million , or $0.27 earnings per share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $5.6 million , or $0.14 earnings per share for the first six months of 2024.

for Q2 2025 was , or earnings per share, compared to Q2 2024 Adjusted Net Income of or earnings per share. For the six months ended , Adjusted Net Income was , or earnings per share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of , or earnings per share for the first six months of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA reached $19.0 million for Q2 2025 and $36.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 , compared to $13.4 million and $24.2 million , respectively, in the prior year period. This drove a corresponding improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin to 16.5% for the quarter and 15.3% for the first half, which represents gains of 400 and 480 basis points over the prior-year periods, respectively.

for Q2 2025 and for the six months ended , compared to and , respectively, in the prior year period. This drove a corresponding improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin to 16.5% for the quarter and 15.3% for the first half, which represents gains of 400 and 480 basis points over the prior-year periods, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 , Neo used $22.8 million in cash from operating activities, which includes the impact of the European patent settlement, increased accounts receivable from customer sales timing, and strategic inventory held due to geopolitical risks. Neo had $80.3 million in cash and $93.6 million in gross debt on its balance sheet as of June 30, 2025 .

, Neo used in cash from operating activities, which includes the impact of the European patent settlement, increased accounts receivable from customer sales timing, and strategic inventory held due to geopolitical risks. Neo had in cash and in gross debt on its balance sheet as of . Neo invested $10.2 million in capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2025 mainly comprised of $4.9 million for the construction of the new permanent magnet facility in Europe .

in capital expenditures for the six months ended mainly comprised of for the construction of the new permanent magnet facility in . For the six months ended June 30, 2025 , Neo distributed $6.1 million in dividends to Neo's shareholders and repurchased $2.3 million of common shares for cancellation, which began on June 11, 2025 .

, Neo distributed in dividends to Neo's shareholders and repurchased of common shares for cancellation, which began on . A quarterly dividend of CAD$0.10 per common share was declared on August 7, 2025 , for shareholders of record on September 16, 2025 , with a payment date of September 26, 2025 .

Solid Business Performance

Magnequench : Delivered a strong second quarter of 2025, with volumes up 30.9% and Adjusted EBITDA improving by 23% over the same quarter last year. The solid performance was driven by continued execution in strategic growth areas, including bonded magnets and bonded powders in traction motor applications, as well as increased demand as customers built inventory reserves in response to supply concerns and geopolitical risks. Magnequench continues to capitalize on key growth areas while optimizing its cost structure through a reduction in conversion cost, driving improved profitability.

: Delivered a strong second quarter of 2025, with volumes up 30.9% and Adjusted EBITDA improving by 23% over the same quarter last year. The solid performance was driven by continued execution in strategic growth areas, including bonded magnets and bonded powders in traction motor applications, as well as increased demand as customers built inventory reserves in response to supply concerns and geopolitical risks. Magnequench continues to capitalize on key growth areas while optimizing its cost structure through a reduction in conversion cost, driving improved profitability. Key news and highlights this quarter include: Magnequench advances European magnetics strategy with new award and facility milestones - additionally securing a new supply platform in July 2025 . Bonded Magnets and Powders quarterly volumes up 36% and 30%, respectively, from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 million and $14.2 million , respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was up 23% and 16% versus the same periods last year.

C&O : Delivered substantial gains in the second quarter of 2025 with Adjusted EBITDA improving by 105% over the same quarter last year. With the completion of C&O's new emissions control catalyst facility and the sale of the Chinese separation facilities in March 2025 , C&O is well positioned for continued success.

: Delivered substantial gains in the second quarter of 2025 with Adjusted EBITDA improving by 105% over the same quarter last year. With the completion of C&O's new emissions control catalyst facility and the sale of the Chinese separation facilities in , C&O is well positioned for continued success. Key news and highlights this quarter include: Emissions catalyst volumes for the quarter were up 11% from the prior year, which reflects substantial progress towards management's target of double-digit growth as previously laid out. Wastewater treatment volumes for the quarter were up 23% from the prior year. Continued progress on heavy rare earth separation pilot line in Europe , remaining on budget and on schedule with construction underway. Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million and $12.3 million , respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was up 105% and 441% compared to the same periods last year.

Rare Metals : Delivered ahead of expectations, the business continues to deliver strong operational execution and financial performance across all of its facilities, while benefiting from market tailwinds across many of its critical material products amid rising geopolitical tension.

: Delivered ahead of expectations, the business continues to deliver strong operational execution and financial performance across all of its facilities, while benefiting from market tailwinds across many of its critical material products amid rising geopolitical tension. Key news and highlights this quarter include: Hafnium volumes continued to grow with strong end market demand, combining with further tailwinds driven by increased U.S. tariffs, causing customers to accelerate purchases and build inventory. This was offset by lower prices and margins as hafnium prices have now retreated from previous all-time highs. The gallium business continues to see strong demand and higher prices amidst regulatory tailwinds. Neo continues to be the only gallium recycler and upgrader in North America . Adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million and $19.4 million , respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was up 22% and 8% versus the same periods last year.



Neo continues to demonstrate robust growth and strategic advancements in the second quarter of 2025. With significant improvements in Adjusted EBITDA across all segments, successful completion of major projects, and new contracts secured, Neo is well-positioned for the rest of 2025. Looking ahead, the Company remains committed to leveraging its global supply chain, driving innovation, and delivering value to stakeholders.

This new release refers to certain specified financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures and ratios such as "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Debt to Adjusted EBITDA", "Free Cash Flow", "Free Cash Flow conversion", "Net Debt", and "Gross Margin". These specified financial measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these specified financial measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS financial measures by providing further understanding of Neo's results of operations from management's perspective. Neo's definitions of non-IFRS measures used in this presentation may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting.

For further information on how Neo defines such specified financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures and ratios and, where applicable, their reconciliations to the nearest comparable IFRS measures, please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of Neo's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials – magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys – are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes manufacturing facilities located in China, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Thailand and the United Kingdom, as well as one dedicated research and development centre in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com .

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking information may relate to future events or future performance of Neo. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, with respect to Neo's objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to its beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions are forward-looking information.

Specific forward-looking information in this presentation include, but are not limited to: expectations regarding certain of Neo's future results and information, including, among other things, revenue, expenses, growth prospects, capital expenditures, and operations; risk factors relating to national or international economies, geopolitical risk and other risks present in the jurisdictions in which Neo, its customers, its suppliers, and/or its logistics partners operate; statements with respect to current and future market trends that may directly or indirectly impact sales and revenue of Neo, including but not limited to the price of rare earth elements; expected use of cash balances; continuation of prudent management of working capital; source of funds for ongoing business requirements and capital investments; expectations regarding sufficiency of the allowance for uncollectible accounts and inventory provisions; analysis regarding sensitivity of the business to changes in exchange rates and changes in rare earth prices; impact of recently adopted accounting pronouncements; risk factors relating to intellectual property protection and intellectual property litigation; expectations regarding demand for fan motors and superalloys; expectations regarding the growth of superconductor materials; anticipated completion and launch of Neo's new PM facility in Europe and related commercial production estimates, forecasted budget, commissioning and costs associated with the facility; targeted reductions in SG&A; Neo's requalified product portfolio, including the NAMCO product portfolio, and continued product qualification expected in 2025; anticipated final costs associated with the NAMCO project; expectations regarding tariffs and export controls; securing new automotive customer agreements for PM and emissions control facilities; expectations concerning the continued growth of the Magnequench project and improvements in C&O; expectations concerning any remediation efforts to Neo's design of its internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; and Neo's 2025 guidance, including Neo's 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance and the assumptions relating thereto.

Neo believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this discussion and analysis should not be unduly relied upon. Information contained in forward-looking statements in this presentation is provided as of the date hereof and Neo disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information or future events or results, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

HIGHLIGHTS OF SECOND QUARTER 2025 CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE

($000s, except per share information) Three Months Ended June

30, Six Months Ended June 30

2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue







Magnequench $ 50,468 $ 42,096 $ 94,740 $ 87,576 C&O 29,443 34,478 76,944 74,991 Rare Metals 35,948 31,909 68,653 69,187 Corporate / Eliminations (1,159) (1,435) (4,027) (2,110) Consolidated Revenue $ 114,700 $ 107,549 $ 236,310 $ 229,644









Operating Income (Loss)







Magnequench $ 1,611 $ 2,257 $ 3,504 $ 5,641 C&O 3,959 198 9,687 (1,906) Rare Metals 10,127 8,573 18,278 17,373 Corporate / Eliminations (7,487) (5,204) (13,670) (9,336) Consolidated Operating Income $ 8,210 $ 5,824 $ 17,799 $ 11,772









Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Magnequench $ 7,558 $ 6,168 $ 14,217 $ 12,280 C&O 5,439 2,651 12,282 2,271 Rare Metals 10,756 8,786 19,397 18,024 Corporate / Eliminations (4,785) (4,213) (9,794) (8,423) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,968 $ 13,392 $ 36,102 $ 24,152









Net Earnings $ 5,688 $ 883 $ 4,301 $ 1,732 Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of Neo Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.04









Cash spent on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets $ 8,889 $ 10,677 $ 20,317 $ 26,656 Cash taxes paid $ 2,960 $ 5,790 $ 8,166 $ 13,303 Dividends paid to shareholders $ 3,159 $ 3,127 $ 6,080 $ 6,211 Dividend paid to Buss & Buss minority shareholder $ — $ — $ 7,343 $ — Repurchase of common shares under Normal Course Issuer Bid $ 2,342 $ — $ 2,342 $ 2,250 As at:



June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Cash and cash equivalents



$ 80,343 $ 85,489 Short-term debt, bank advances & other



$ — $ 2,740 Current & long-term debt



$ 93,595 $ 68,796

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited; ($000s) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,343 $ 85,489 Accounts receivable 83,116 61,232 Inventories 146,692 139,321 Income taxes receivable 6,539 4,108 Assets held for sale — 40,949 Other current assets 18,652 22,389 Total current assets 335,342 353,488 Property, plant and equipment 190,317 178,925 Intangible assets 31,960 33,580 Goodwill 64,776 64,029 Equity method investments 16,705 16,330 Other investments 3,154 217 Deferred tax assets 3,876 4,045 Other non-current assets 6,342 2,640 Total non-current assets 317,130 299,766 Total assets $ 652,472 $ 653,254





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Short-term debt $ — $ 2,740 Accounts payable and other accrued charges 66,556 69,546 Income taxes payable 13,421 10,463 Provisions 584 12,512 Lease obligations 1,043 1,229 Derivative liability 50,011 47,416 Current portion of long-term debt 4,493 4,610 Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale — 10,254 Other current liabilities 311 647 Total current liabilities 136,419 159,417 Long-term debt 89,102 64,186 Derivative liability 1,436 1,311 Provisions 6,636 6,726 Deferred tax liabilities 9,987 12,646 Lease obligations 3,077 3,244 Other non-current liabilities 713 842 Total non-current liabilities 110,951 88,955 Total liabilities 247,370 248,372 Non-controlling interest 507 2,714 Equity attributable to common shareholders 404,595 402,168 Total equity 405,102 404,882 Total liabilities and equity $ 652,472 $ 653,254

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

($000s) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30

2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 114,700 $ 107,549 $ 236,310 $ 229,644 Cost of sales







Cost excluding depreciation and amortization 78,770 78,250 167,651 172,998 Depreciation and amortization 2,019 2,004 3,940 3,934 Gross profit 33,911 27,295 64,719 52,712 Expenses







Selling, general and administrative 16,326 14,605 31,634 29,247 Share-based compensation 3,513 1,476 4,449 1,380 Depreciation and amortization 1,725 1,876 3,506 3,604 Research and development 4,137 3,307 7,331 6,502 (Reversal of impairment) / impairment of assets — 207 — 207 Total expenses 25,701 21,471 46,920 40,940 Operating income 8,210 5,824 17,799 11,772 Other income (expense) 24 (86) (4,688) 3,593 Finance cost, net (5,717) (1,572) (11,790) (2,912) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 4,700 (544) 8,485 (1,266) Income from operations before income taxes and equity income of associates 7,217 3,622 9,806 11,187 Income tax expense (1,599) (3,042) (5,955) (7,383) Income from operations before equity income of associates 5,618 580 3,851 3,804 Equity income of associates (net of income tax) 70 303 450 (2,072) Net income $ 5,688 $ 883 $ 4,301 $ 1,732 Attributable to:







Common shareholders $ 5,772 $ 859 $ 4,292 $ 1,732 Non-controlling interest (84) 24 9 —

$ 5,688 $ 883 $ 4,301 $ 1,732 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:





Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.04

RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW

Unaudited; ($000s, except volume) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30

2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales volume (tonnes) 3,366 3,138 6,691 6,220









Revenue $ 114,700 $ 107,549 $ 236,310 $ 229,644









Net income $ 5,688 $ 883 $ 4,301 $ 1,732 Add back:







Finance costs, net 5,717 1,572 11,790 2,912 Income tax expense 1,599 3,042 5,955 7,383 Depreciation and amortization included in cost of sales 2,019 2,004 3,940 3,934 Depreciation and amortization included in operating expenses 1,725 1,876 3,506 3,604 EBITDA 16,748 9,377 29,492 19,565 Adjustments to EBITDA:







Other (income) expense (24) 86 4,688 (3,593) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (4,700) 544 (8,485) 1,266 Equity (income) loss of associates (70) (303) (450) 2,072 Share-based compensation 3,513 1,476 4,449 1,380 Project start-up and transition costs 3,501 2,005 6,408 3,255 Impairment of assets — 207 — 207 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,968 $ 13,392 $ 36,102 $ 24,152 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.5 % 12.5 % 15.3 % 10.5 % Less:







Capital expenditures $ 3,403 $ 18,571 $ 10,233 $ 36,048 Free Cash Flow $ 15,565 $ (5,179) $ 25,869 $ (11,896)

RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

($000s) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30

2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 5,688 $ 883 $ 4,301 $ 1,732 Adjustments to net income:







Foreign exchange (gain) loss (4,700) 544 (8,485) 1,266 Impairment of assets — 207 — 207 Share-based compensation 3,513 1,476 4,449 1,380 Project start-up & transition costs 3,501 2,005 6,408 3,255 Other items included in other expense (income) 20 158 4,828 (2,890) Tax impact of the above items (267) (22) (99) 694 Adjusted net income $ 7,755 $ 5,251 $ 11,402 $ 5,644









Attributable to:







Common shareholders $ 7,839 $ 5,227 $ 11,393 $ 5,644 Non-controlling interest (84) 24 9 —









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic (000s) 41,838 41,752 41,806 41,792 Diluted (000s) 43,257 42,343 43,186 42,430 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:





Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.13 $ 0.27 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.26 $ 0.13

