Welcoming Neo Financial as a Participant supports access and innovation within Canada's digital economy

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Interac Corp. (Interac) announced today that Neo Financial (Neo), a Calgary-based financial technology company, is joining the Interac e-Transfer® service as a Participant following the recent broadening of access to the service for qualified Payment Service Providers (PSPs).

"As part of our ongoing commitment to expanding access to Interac e‑Transfer, we are pleased to welcome Neo to the network," said Jeremy Wilmot, President and CEO of Interac. "This milestone underscores our commitment to trust, security and collaboration as the payments ecosystem continues to evolve."

Neo's new access marks a major step forward in becoming an established player in Canada's financial services landscape, providing Canadians more options on where they can access financial services. This access allows Neo greater independence, more control over their customer experience and the flexibility to build new payment features on Neo's roadmap. As a RPAA-registered PSP, Neo is now positioned as a participant in Canada's digital payments infrastructure alongside major financial institutions.

"Interac e-Transfer is central to how Canadians move money, and joining as a Participant means we now control how we build on it," said Jeff Adamson, Co-founder of Neo Financial. "That kind of control is what it takes to give Canadians more of what they've earned."

The Interac e-Transfer service is a cornerstone of the Canadian digital economy, with over 1.6 billion transactions processed last year.

About Interac Corp.

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money movement in Canada, security is at the core of everything we do. We help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture, community, and corporate citizenship. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands.

ABOUT NEO FINANCIAL

Neo Financial is a technology company building a financial experience to help Canadians get what they've earned. Founded in 2019, Neo Financial has raised more than $650 million in funding and has been recognized as Canada's top-growing company by The Globe and Mail and Deloitte. Neo is headquartered in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Toronto and is backed by top-tier investors across North America.

Neo Financial provides over one million customers with safe and secure ways to earn everyday financial wins, including a suite of credit cards to help build credit, Everyday Accounts offering more freedom than a chequing account, flexible high-interest savings (Neo Savings), and one of Canada's lowest mortgage rates (Neo Mortgage). Neo for Partners powers financial solutions for over 10,000 partners across the country. To learn more, visit neofinancial.com.

Interac is a registered trademark of Interac Corp

SOURCE Interac Corp.

Media Contact: Interac Corp., [email protected]