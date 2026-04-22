National Bank clients can now use their online banking credentials to verify their identity online

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Interac Corp. (Interac) is expanding the Interac® verification service through a new collaboration with National Bank of Canada (National Bank). Through this integration, National Bank clients can now confirm their identity using their existing online banking credentials when accessing participating government and business services online.

The addition comes at an important time when Canadians are increasingly navigating essential services through digital channels, from government programs to everyday financial tasks. With National Bank now enabled, clients have an additional way to move through required verification checks using a familiar trusted pathway, without in-person steps or added complexity.

"Helping Canadians interact online with confidence requires consistent, reliable ways to confirm identity," said Fatema Pirone, Head, Interac Verified. "Interac verification continues to expand across Canada's financial institutions, and with the addition of National Bank, trusted digital identity verification is now within reach for the vast majority of Canadians."

"Our collaboration with Interac has been seamless and highly productive, reflecting a shared commitment to security in digital verification services," said Victor Glorion, Customer Domain Lead, Client Strategy & Experience, National Bank. "By offering Interac verification service, we're providing our clients with a reliable and convenient way to confirm their identity online."

The addition of National Bank reflects the continued adoption of Interac Verified solutions by Canadian financial institutions, supporting consistent and trusted ways for Canadians to access digital services.

About Interac Corp.

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money movement in Canada, security is at the core of everything we do. We help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture, community, and corporate citizenship. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands.

About National Bank of Canada

With $606 billion in assets as at January 31, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

Interac is a registered trademark of Interac Corp.

SOURCE Interac Corp.

For further information: Interac Corp., [email protected]