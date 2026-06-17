Neo Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo" or the "Company") (TSX: NEO) (OTCQX: NOPMF) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the results of the matters put before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders, as described in the management information circular dated May 13, 2026, as set out below. A total of 25,437,202 common shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 60.58% of the outstanding common shares on the record date.

Shareholders voted as follows:



Brief Description of Matter Voted Upon Outcome of

Vote Common Shares Voted For Withheld 1. Election of Directors In respect of the election of the following directors of the

Company to serve until next annual meeting of the shareholders

of the Company:







Edgar Lee Elected 96.93 % 3.07 %

Rahim Suleman Elected 99.87 % 0.13 %

G. Gail Edwards Elected 81.53 % 18.47 %

Hua Du Elected 99.03 % 0.97 %

Jonathan Evans Elected 98.74 % 1.26 %

Paul Mascarenas Elected 97.88 % 2.12 % 2. Re-Appointment of Auditors Approved 99.83 % 0.17 % 3. Approval of Amendments to the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan Approved 97.55 % 2.45 % 4. Approval of Amendments to the Shareholder Rights Plan Approved 99.42 % 0.58 %

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials – magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys – are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes manufacturing facilities located in Canada, Estonia, China, Germany, Thailand and the United Kingdom, as well as a dedicated research and development centre in Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. In making the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on its current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the nature of the Transaction, including the risks of a material adverse change to the Company's assets or revenues, or risks of unknown liabilities that may arise.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more information on Neo, investors should review Neo's continuous disclosure filings that are available under Neo's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Neo Performance Materials, Inc.

Information Contacts: Investor Requests: Jim Fitzpatrick, SVP, Investor Relations & Communications, (416) 367-8588 ext. 7318, email: [email protected], Website: www.neomaterials.com; Media Requests: Vasileios Tsianos, SVP, Corporate Development, (416) 367-8588 ext. 7335, email: [email protected]