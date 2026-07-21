Media Advisory - Neo Performance Materials Inc. Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release & Conference Call

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo" or the "Company") (TSX: NEO) (OTCQX: NOPMF) will report its second-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2026, before the Toronto market opens on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Teleconference Details

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM ET | 7:00 AM PT

Webcast: LINK

Conference call: 1-416-945-7677 (local) or 1-888-699-1199 (toll-free long-distance) or by visiting Dial-in Link.

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on this LINK and will be archived on the Company's website for a limited period. A teleconference recording may be accessed by calling 1-289-819-1450 (local) or 1-888-660-6345 (toll-free long-distance) and entering the passcode 14554# until September 11, 2026.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials – magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys – are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes manufacturing facilities located in China, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Thailand and the United Kingdom, as well as a dedicated research and development center in Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

SOURCE Neo Performance Materials, Inc.

Information Contacts: Investors: Jim Fitzpatrick, SVP, Investor Relations & Communications, (416) 367-8588, ext. 7318, [email protected]; Media: Vasileios Tsianos, SVP, Corporate Development, (416) 367-8588, ext. 7335, [email protected]