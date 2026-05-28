Neo Performance Materials Announces Completion of C$115 Million Bought Deal Treasury Offering of Common Shares

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TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo" or the "Company") (TSX: NEO) (OTCQX: NOPMF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced treasury offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") (see press release dated May 20, 2026). The Company issued and sold from treasury an aggregate of 4,002,000 Common Shares (the "Offered Shares") at a price of $28.75 per Offered Share for total gross proceeds to the Company of C$115,057,500.

The Offering was made, on a bought deal basis, pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated May 22, 2026 among the Company and BMO Capital Markets, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and ATB Capital Markets Corp., Paradigm Capital Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). The Offering includes Offered Shares issued and gross proceeds raised from the exercise in full by the Underwriters of their over-allotment option granted by the Company pursuant to the underwriting agreement dated May 22, 2026 between the Underwriters and the Company.

Each of the directors and executive officers of the Company have agreed with the Underwriters that the Common Shares held by each of them will be subject to a 90-day lock-up period, subject to customary exceptions.

In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

The Offered Shares were offered by way of a prospectus supplement dated May 22, 2026 to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated May 20, 2026, in all of the provinces of Canada other than Quebec. Private placement offerings in the United States were made to "qualified institutional buyers" pursuant to Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials – magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys – are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes manufacturing facilities located in Canada, Estonia, China, Germany, Thailand and the United Kingdom, as well as a dedicated research and development center in Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. In making the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on its current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. There are many risk factors associated with the negotiation and drafting of a definitive offtake agreement and the terms and conditions of such agreement. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the nature of the Transaction, including the risks of a material adverse change to the Company's assets or revenues, or risks of unknown liabilities that may arise.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more information on Neo, investors should review Neo's continuous disclosure filings that are available under Neo's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Website: www.neomaterials.com

SOURCE Neo Performance Materials, Inc.

Information Contacts: Investor Requests: Jim Fitzpatrick, SVP, Investor Relations & Communications, (416) 367-8588 ext. 7318, email: [email protected]; Media Requests: Vasileios Tsianos, SVP, Corporate Development, (416) 367-8588 ext. 7335, email: [email protected]