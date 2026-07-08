Neo Performance Materials Raises Full-Year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

Neo now expects Adjusted EBITDA of $140–$150 million, up from prior guidance of $100–$110 million

TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo" or the "Company") (TSX: NEO) (OTCQX: NOPMF) today announced that the Company has increased its full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance, reflecting strong operating performance through the first portion of the year, as well as sustained higher-than-expected pricing across its critical materials portfolio.

Neo now expects full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of $140 million to $150 million, up from its prior guidance range of $100 million to $110 million, an increase of 38% at the midpoint and approximately 90% above full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $76 million.

Prices for critical materials, including hafnium, gallium and rare earth elements remained elevated through the first half of 2026, supported by tight global supply, sustained end-market demand, and growing strategic focus on supply chain security. Combined with broad-based operational strength and demand across all three business segments, these conditions are expected to drive significantly stronger full-year earnings.

"This increase in our full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance reflects healthy demand, favourable pricing, and disciplined execution across all three business segments," said Rahim Suleman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Rare Metals business, which focuses on critical materials, continues to benefit from a strong pricing environment. Having secured hafnium, gallium and tantalum inventory, alongside increased contracted volumes, we have greater visibility and added confidence as we look to the second half of 2026."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Neo intends to report its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2026 before the Toronto market opens on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 and will host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern Time on that day to review the Company's second quarter results. The Company will disseminate a news release with call-in details for the call closer to the date.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain specified financial measures and ratios, including non-IFRS financial measures and ratios such as "Adjusted EBITDA". These specified financial measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") accounting standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these specified financial measures ("non-IFRS financial measures") are provided as additional information to complement IFRS financial measures by providing further understanding of Neo's results of operations from management's perspective. Neo's definitions of non-IFRS financial measures used in this news release may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting.

Specified financial measures such as non-IFRS financial measures and ratios have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of Neo's financial information reported under IFRS. Neo uses specified financial measures to provide investors with supplemental measures of its base-line operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on operating performance or operating conditions and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Neo believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use specified financial measures such as non-IFRS financial measures and ratios in the evaluation of issuers. Neo's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures and ratios to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. Readers are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to their nearest or directly comparable financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS as an indication of Neo's financial performance. For further information on how Neo defines such specified financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures and ratios and, where applicable, their reconciliations to the nearest comparable IFRS measures, please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of Neo's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2026, which is hereby incorporated by reference into this news release, and at neomaterials.com and on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials – magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys – are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes manufacturing facilities located in Canada, Estonia, China, Germany, Thailand and the United Kingdom, as well as a dedicated research and development centre in Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information", within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking information may relate to future events or future performance of Neo. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, with respect to Neo's objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to its beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions are forward-looking information.

Specific forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to: expectations regarding certain of Neo's future results and information, including, among other things: revenue; expenses; growth prospects; capital expenditures; and operations; risk factors relating to national or international economies, geopolitical risk and other risks present in the jurisdictions in which Neo, its customers, its suppliers, and/or its logistics partners operate; statements with respect to current and future market trends that may directly or indirectly impact sales and revenue of Neo, including but not limited to rare earth and critical materials prices; expected use of cash balances; continuation of prudent management of working capital; source of funds for ongoing business requirements and capital investments; expectations regarding sufficiency of the allowance for uncollectible accounts and inventory provisions; analysis regarding sensitivity of the business to changes in exchange rates and changes in rare earth prices; impact of recently adopted accounting pronouncements; risk factors relating to intellectual property protection and intellectual property litigation; expectations regarding demand for products and applications; expectations regarding the growth of superalloy and superconductor materials; anticipated commercial launch of Neo's new Permanent Magnet facility in Europe and related commercial production estimates, commissioning and costs associated with the facility; expectations regarding tariffs and export restrictions; securing new automotive customer agreements for permanent magnet and emission catalyst facilities; expectations concerning the continued growth of the Magnequench project and improvements in operations; Neo's design of its internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; and Neo's 2026 guidance and the assumptions relating thereto.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Additionally, Neo's 2026 guidance reflects Neo's expectations as to financial performance in 2026 based on assumptions which Neo believes to be reasonable as of the date of this news release including but not limited to continued Magnequench growth, operational improvements in C&O, relative stability in rare earth pricing, continued strong hafnium demand alongside elevated pricing and tight raw material supply conditions, reduction in operating expenses, expectations regarding tariffs and export controls, and securing new customer agreements for permanent magnet and emission catalyst facilities. Neo believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this discussion and analysis should not be unduly relied upon. For more information on Neo, investors should review filings available under Neo's profile at sedarplus.ca.

Information contained in forward-looking statements in this news release is provided as of the date hereof and Neo disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information or future events or results, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

1 Neo reports non-IFRS financial measures such as "Adjusted EBITDA". Information on non-IFRS financial measures is included in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this news release and in the most recent MD&A, available at neomaterials.com and on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Neo Performance Materials, Inc.

Information Contact: Investor Requests: Jim Fitzpatrick, SVP, Investor Relations & Communications, +1 (416) 367-8588 ext. 7336, [email protected]; Media Requests: Vasileios Tsianos, SVP, Corporate Development, +1 (416) 367-8588 ext. 7335, [email protected]