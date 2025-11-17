NEMESIA SARL ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SHARES OF VERSAMET ROYALTIES CORPORATION

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Nemesia S.à.r.l, ("Nemesia" or "the Acquiror"), a company controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin of 42, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announces today that it has entered into a private agreement with a Selling Shareholder of Versamet Royalties Corporation ("Versamet" – TSXV "VMET") to acquire beneficial ownership of a total of 11,827,272 common shares.

Immediately prior to today's acquisition, Nemesia directly or indirectly owned and controlled no securities of Versamet. Immediately after the acquisition, Nemesia directly and indirectly holds and controls the acquired shares, representing approximately 12,67% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Versamet. The aggregate purchase price for the acquired shares is Can$103,488,630.00, representing a purchase price per common share of Can$8.75.

Nemesia acquired the common shares of Versamet for investment purposes. Nemesia may from time to time make future investments in or dispose of common shares of Versamet depending upon the business and prospects of Versamet and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Barry Baker, 1-604-603 15 75.

SOURCE Nemesia S.a.r.l.

For further information please contact: Aksel Azrac, Telephone Number: + 41 22 595 1875