NEMESIA SARL ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SHARES OF LunR ROYALTIES CORPORATION

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Nemesia S.à.r.l, ("Nemesia" or "the Acquiror"), a company controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin of 42, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced today that pursuant to the previously announced spinoff under a plan of arrangement by NGEx Minerals Inc. ("NGEx") shareholders received 0.25 of a common share of LunR Royalties Corp. ("LunR" or "the Company") for each common share of NGEx held on October 22, 2025. Accordingly, Nemesia acquired beneficial ownership of 18,405,428 common shares on the closing date of October 23, 2025.

Prior to the acquisition on October 23, 2025, Nemesia directly or indirectly owned and controlled no securities of LunR. Immediately after the acquisition through the spinoff, Nemesia directly and indirectly holds and controls the acquired shares, representing approximately 27.39% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Nemesia acquired/holds these shares for investment purposes and may from time to time make future investments in, or dispose of, common shares of LunR depending upon the business and prospects of the Company and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Barry Baker, 1-604-603 15 75.

