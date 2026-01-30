NEMESIA S.À R.L. ACQUIRES COMMON SHARES OF LUCARA DIAMOND CORP.

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Nemesia S.à r.l. ("Nemesia"), a private company controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, and residing at 42, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced today that on January 29, 2026 it had, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement ("PP") which was announced by the Company in its press releases dated on January 9, January 14 and January 19, 2026 and closed yesterday, acquired ownership and control of 337,740,974 common shares of Lucara Diamond Corp ("Lucara Diamond" or the "Company"– TSX "LUC" – NASDAQ First North – "LUC") at a price of Cdn$0.16 per common share.

Prior to the offering, Nemesia owned 120,669,397 Common shares or approximately 26.39% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The acquisition of 337,740,974 Common shares by Nemesia now brings the total holdings by Nemesia to 458,410,371 Common shares or approximately 30.80% of the issued and outstanding Common shares post PP.

Nemesia has acquired the Common shares of Lucara Diamond for investment purposes. Nemesia may from time to time increase or decrease its investment in the Common Shares of Lucara Diamond depending upon the business and prospects of the Company and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Barry Baker, 1-604-603 15 75.

SOURCE Nemesia S.a.r.l.

For further information please contact: Aksel Azrac, Telephone Number: + 41 22 595 1875