NEMESIA S.À R.L. SELLS COMMON SHARES OF VERSAMET ROYALTIES CORP.

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Nemesia S.à r.l. ("Nemesia"), a private company controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, and residing at 42, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced on February 10, 2026 that it had sold, as a private agreement transaction, 2'483'571 shares of Versamet Royalties Corp. ("Versamet" or the "Company" –TSX: "VMET") for a total consideration of Can$21'731'246.25. Versamet having closed its offering via a "Bought Deal" and a concurrent "Private Placement" announced in its press release dated January 29, 2026 on February 9, 2026 resulted in an increase of its issued and outstanding Share capital resulting in a passive dilution of Nemesia's investment of 1.46%.

Prior to VMET's financing, Nemesia held 11,827,272 Common shares or approximately 12.67% being affected by the passive dilution effect which reduced the aforementioned percentage by 1.46% to approximately 11.21%. The sale of the shares by Nemesia further reduced its holdings in VMET to 9'343'701 shares or approximately 8.85% of the now issued and outstanding Common shares of Versamet resulting in Nemesia ceasing to be an Insider of VMET.

Nemesia had acquired the Common shares of VMET for investment purposes. Nemesia may from time to time increase or decrease its investment in the Common Shares of the Company depending upon the business and prospects of Versamet and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Barry Baker, 1-604-603 15 75.

For further information please contact: Aksel Azrac, Telephone Number: + 41 22 595 1875