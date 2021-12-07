Neil Young Radio launches exclusively on SiriusXM

Neil Young Radio will be a destination to enjoy Young's half-a-century long catalogue, spanning his entire career, from his early musical innovation in bands such as Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Promise of the Real, through his 50-year collaboration with Crazy Horse, including their brand-new release, Barn.

Neil Young Radio will give fans a unique opportunity to explore Neil Young's music with exclusive insight from one of the most respected artists in music history. Revered not only for his musicianship but also for his song writing, Young will share personal stories about his collaborations and his process for writing, recording and performing. Additionally, Young will sit down with SiriusXM host David Fricke for an exclusive conversation, Becoming with Neil Young. The special interview will feature Young talking about his early years of musical creation as well as his new music.

SiriusXM listeners will also hear special programs on Neil Young Radio like exclusive Weekly Concert Broadcasts from Young's vaults, celebrity guest DJs and a Barn track-by-track album special with Neil Young sharing stories about each song on his new album.

"Sharing these stories with SiriusXM will be a lot of fun," said Young. "We had such a great time in the Barn."

"Neil Young is a once-in-a-lifetime, legendary artist that has long influenced generations with his musical craftsmanship," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM Chief Content Officer. "SiriusXM is honoured to collaborate with him on a truly unique audio experience for his fans, one that offers in-depth access to his complete body of work, as well as his new commentary that spans the moments of his career and his new album."

Neil Young Radio is available now and will run through Wednesday, January 5 on the SXM App. Additionally, Neil Young Radio will be available via satellite (ch. 27) starting today through Monday, December 13.

SiriusXM Canada is available to subscribers in their car, on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen to learn more.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 12 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]

