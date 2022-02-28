Neil Parmenter Joins Global Public Affairs

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Global Public Affairs is pleased to announce that Neil Parmenter will be joining the firm as a Senior Counsel in its Toronto office, supporting clients from across the country.

Neil brings a wealth of experience to Global from the financial service sector, spending more than 25-years on Bay Street, most recently as President & CEO of the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA), acting as the voice and advocate for more than 60 domestic and foreign banks operating in Canada and their public policy objectives.

"We are seeing an incredible pace of change in Canada's financial service sector. The disruptions they have faced are not just technological, but they are also political and societal, as evidenced by the shifts and divides that our country and its economy has seen in recent months," said Global CEO, Randy Pettipas. "We are thrilled to welcome Neil to Global and are confident he will make a significant impact in our efforts to navigate this pace of change."

Prior to his time at the CBA, Neil spent more than 15 years with TD Bank Group, most recently as Senior Vice President & Chief Communications Officer, Corporate and Public Affairs.

"I'm delighted to be joining Global Public Affairs at such an exciting and dynamic time in public policy and government advocacy," said Parmenter. "For most of my career, I've contributed to shaping public policy in financial services, from payments modernization to cybersecurity and Open Banking. With the rapid transformation of the industry and the Canadian economy, I look forward to supporting Global's current and future clients through these challenges and opportunities."

Through various roles in public affairs, communications, and as a corporate executive, Neil has steered industry associations as well as some of the largest financial institutions in the country through challenging circumstances. This experience will compliment Global's Crisis, Risk and Issues Management team.

Neil holds a B.A. in Political Science from Western University, a Certificate in Public Relations from Humber College and is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors program. He also completed an Executive Program in Strategic Marketing Management from Stanford University. Neil has won several industry awards from the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) and the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC). He also served as a Director of Toronto Financial International.

About Global Public Affairs

Global Public Affairs is Canada's largest privately held strategic communications and government relations consultancy. With eight offices across Canada, our firm represents many of the largest corporate sector organizations in the country, touching all facets of the national economy.

SOURCE Global Public Affairs

For further information: Rod Elliot, Senior Vice President, Toronto, Email: [email protected]