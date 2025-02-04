HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Global Public Affairs (Global) is making waves in Atlantic Canada with the strategic acquisition of m5 Public Affairs, the region's leading government and public relations firm.

This milestone acquisition bolsters Global's existing presence in Atlantic Canada, adding 10 top-tier public affairs professionals across New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Atlantic Canada has seen tremendous population and economic growth over the past five years with Halifax, Moncton and Charlottetown now in the top five fastest growing cities in Canada.

As part of the m5 Group of Companies, m5PA has long been the go-to firm for navigating the complex landscape of government relations in Atlantic Canada.

"With the addition of the m5PA team, Global Public Affairs cements its position as Canada's largest privately owned public affairs firm in the country," said Randy Pettipas, CEO of Global Public Affairs. "As demand for Atlantic market expertise continues to grow, joining forces with m5PA allows us to deliver unmatched insights, connectivity, and support for our clients - both in the region and across the country."

A Powerhouse in Public Affairs

The m5PA team brings deep expertise across key industries, including energy, mining, public utilities, Indigenous affairs, fisheries and aquaculture, transportation, labour and healthcare, which will complement our existing Global team, which includes the Hon. Darrell Dexter, former Premier of Nova Scotia, who has been supporting clients in the region.

"The m5 Group of Companies will become a strategic partner of Global Public Affairs and will continue to provide m5 clients with fully integrated service offerings," said Heather Dalton, partner, m5 Group of Companies. "We will prioritize collaboration to position both of our organizations for future growth and success."

Providing bilingual services to clients in both Canada and the United States, m5PA specializes in the full range of public affairs offerings, including government relations, advocacy, public policy, stakeholder engagement, strategic and crisis communications, and media relations.

"Joining Global Public Affairs is an exciting new chapter for our firm, our consultants and our clients," said Chris Lydon, president of m5PA. "This partnership not only strengthens our ability to serve clients across Atlantic Canada but also gives them seamless access to a truly national network of unmatched expertise and influence."

With offices and advisors in Halifax, St. John's, Fredericton, Moncton, Saint John, and Charlottetown, m5 Public Affairs now integrates into Global's coast-to-coast operations, ensuring clients benefit from an expanded presence and deep local knowledge across all Atlantic regions.

