Neighbourly Pharmacy Recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company"), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, is proud to announce that for the sixth consecutive year, it has been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the 2025 Report on Business magazine's list, with three-year revenue growth of 196%.

"Being recognized once again on The Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies list is an incredible honour," said Skip Bourdo, Neighbourly Pharmacy's Chief Executive Officer. "This achievement is a direct reflection of our team's ongoing commitment to caring for patients and communities across Canada. By focusing on accessible healthcare and expanding our presence in rural and remote communities, we are building a sustainable foundation for growth while staying true to our patient-first values."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2025 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online Canada's Top Growing Companies 2025

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleji, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly's proven acquisition and integration model has made it widely recognized as the partner of choice for independent pharmacy owners seeking succession solutions.

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

