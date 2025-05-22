Neighbourly Pharmacy Celebrates 10 Years of Kindness in Every Community and Announces Leadership Promotions to Accelerate Future Growth

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy is proud to mark a decade of care, connection, and growth. On March 20, 2025, the company celebrated its 10-year anniversary, honouring the incredible journey from a single location into a trusted, coast-to-coast network of pharmacies, committed to enhancing the health and well-being of our customers. The celebration continues throughout the year as Neighbourly reflects on its roots and looks ahead to a vibrant future.

"As we celebrate 10 incredible years, I find myself reflecting on the journey that brought us here," said Skip Bourdo, CEO of Neighbourly Pharmacy. "One of my fondest memories from my first six months is traveling across this beautiful country, visiting over 100 stores, and meeting the talented team members who bring our mission to life every day. Witnessing firsthand the impact we have on the communities we serve was both humbling and inspiring. That experience shaped our tagline: Kindness in Every Community.

This milestone belongs to all of us. Our dedicated teams, our loyal customers, and the communities that welcome us with open arms, thank you for being part of our story. Here's to the next 10 years of making a difference, together!"

Over the past decade, Neighbourly has become a recognized leader in Canadian pharmacy, known for its strong community connection, responsible acquisition model that honours the legacy of independent pharmacies, and a steadfast commitment to hiring and retaining top talent. With its pharmacies spanning rural, remote, suburban and urban communities across Canada, Neighbourly's reach, and reputation have solidified its place as a trusted health care provider, rooted in care, powered by people, and built with purpose.

At the heart of this success is Neighbourly's pharmacist-led model, with pharmacists playing central roles across operations and strategy. This includes recent leadership changes designed to support the Company's next phase of growth.

Strengthening Leadership for the Next Decade

In addition to our anniversary celebration, Neighbourly is pleased to announce the following key leadership promotions to support our continued growth and commitment to excellence, with a focus on Pharmacy first and pharmacist-led operations.

Alicia Matthews-Kent has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Alicia, a pharmacist and proven leader in health care, joined Neighbourly in 2023. She will oversee operations and pharmacy strategy while ensuring alignment across our business.

Michael Helbrecht joined Neighbourly in 2024 and has been promoted to Senior Vice President, National Operations. Michael will oversee total-box operations across Canada, including merchandising, marketing and asset protection. Reporting to Alicia, he will be responsible for ensuring that our pharmacies are supported, aligned, and performing consistently at a high level across the country.

As part of this structure, the following recent leadership changes have been made to strengthen our regional operations. Each Regional Vice President reporting directly to Michael is a pharmacist and supports our pharmacist-led operations strategy:

Peter Dean will join Neighbourly as Regional Vice President, Western Canada (BC/AB) on May 26, 2025 . Peter has a Global Executive MBA for Healthcare and Life Sciences from the University of Toronto , and a BSc Pharm from the University of Alberta . Peter brings a strong track record in retail and specialty pharmacy, developing sustainable practices, services and products that deliver superior patient care and business value.

will join Neighbourly as Regional Vice President, (BC/AB) on . Peter has a Global Executive MBA for Healthcare and Life Sciences from the , and a BSc Pharm from the . Peter brings a strong track record in retail and specialty pharmacy, developing sustainable practices, services and products that deliver superior patient care and business value. Jahnaya Mann has been promoted to Regional Vice President, Prairies (SK/MB). Jahnaya holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Saskatchewan and has over 20 years of practice in community pharmacy. Since joining Neighbourly in 2022, Jahnaya has demonstrated outstanding leadership across pharmacy operations and clinical services. She brings deep expertise in the Prairies market and has strong, trusted relationships with key decision-makers across the healthcare sector. Jahnaya has served on the Board of Directors of the Pharmacists Association of Saskatchewan since March 2019 , and is the current Chair.

has been promoted to Regional Vice President, Prairies (SK/MB). Jahnaya holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the and has over 20 years of practice in community pharmacy. Since joining Neighbourly in 2022, Jahnaya has demonstrated outstanding leadership across pharmacy operations and clinical services. She brings deep expertise in the Prairies market and has strong, trusted relationships with key decision-makers across the healthcare sector. Jahnaya has served on the Board of Directors of the Pharmacists Association of since , and is the current Chair. Ali Ahmadian is transitioning from his current role as Regional Vice President of Western Canada to assume leadership of Eastern Canada ( Ontario and Atlantic). A graduate of the University of Toronto's Faculty of Pharmacy, Ali brings over 15 years of progressive leadership experience in the retail pharmacy sector. Throughout his career, he has led the implementation of numerous strategic initiatives that have advanced pharmacy practice, including workflow optimization, digital pharmacy integration, clinical service expansion, specialty pharmacy growth, and central fill solutions. Since joining Neighbourly in 2024, Ali has played a key role in driving innovation and operational excellence in his region.

"These leadership promotions position us well for the future—ensuring strong execution, continued innovation, and a clear path for continued growth and expansion," said Skip Bourdo. "Our next decade will continue to be defined by our mission: To elevate individual and community wellness through unmatched care and kindness."

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient-first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly Pharmacy strives to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include over 300 locations across Canada, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

SOURCE Neighbourly Pharmacy

For more information, please visit www.neighbourlypharmacy.ca. For pharmacy owners considering the sale of their pharmacy, please visit neighbourlypharmacy.ca/selling-your-pharmacy.