Neighbourly Pharmacy Named One of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2025

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly"), Canada's largest and fastest-growing network of community pharmacies, is proud to announce it has been named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ in the prestigious enterprise category for 2025. This is a national award that recognizes organizations whose strong cultures fuel exceptional performance, engagement, and community impact. Selected from applicants across the country, this honour comes at a defining moment for Neighbourly as it celebrates its first decade of growth and the evolution of a culture rooted in Kindness in Every Community.

"Our culture is the foundation of our success," said Skip Bourdo, CEO of Neighbourly Pharmacy. "When our team feels connected and supported, it drives collaboration, innovation, and exceptional care for the communities we serve. This recognition affirms that our strong, values-driven culture not only inspires compassion and integrity but also delivers measurable performance and meaningful impact for Canadians. We are proud to be named among Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures."

Over the past several years, Neighbourly has invested intentionally in strengthening its culture by enhancing leadership capability, deepening communication, elevating engagement, and ensuring team members in more than 325 communities across Canada feel supported in delivering care with compassion and purpose.

"The 2025 Canada's Most Admired award recipients exemplify how culture drives performance, especially in the face of economic uncertainty and other recruitment and retention challenges," says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "This year's winners are leveraging culture to drive growth and success in today's highly competitive talent market through the acquisition, retention, and optimization of high-performance leaders, teams, and corporate cultures."

"This year's winning leaders and organizations actively craft culture in alignment with their purpose and values every day, and help drive culture as competitive advantage," adds Parker. "On behalf of Waterstone Human Capital and our partners, we look forward to celebrating this year's winners and the impact culture is having on their success."

Culture at Neighbourly is brought to life daily by over 4,500 team members across Canada who contribute through the care they provide, the relationships they build, and their commitment to their communities.

"This award celebrates the heart of who we are," said Maura Dyer, Senior Vice President, People & Culture. "Culture at Neighbourly is not something built from the top down, it is created through thousands of daily moments where our teams support one another, care deeply about their work, and foster connection in their communities. We are incredibly proud of how far we have come over the past 10 years, and excited for all that lies ahead."

This recognition comes as Neighbourly builds on a series of recent achievements, including being named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the fifth consecutive year and one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the sixth year in a row, further demonstrating the strength and resiliency of Neighbourly's people-first culture.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch.

Waterstone Human Capital is a leading cultural talent management professional services firm and the founder of the Canada's Most Admired Awards programs.

