Neighbourly Accelerates National Growth with 33 Pharmacy Acquisitions

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company"), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 33 additional pharmacies across Canada in multiple transactions, bringing its national footprint to 325 pharmacies, strengthening its presence across multiple provinces and expanding access to essential community healthcare.

"This milestone underscores the accelerating momentum of our proven acquisition strategy, and our unique positioning as the acquirer of choice for independent pharmacies," said Skip Bourdo, Chief Executive Officer of Neighbourly. "Neighbourly is focused on serving the healthcare needs of more communities across Canada, and we are proud to welcome these new locations, including several remote and Northern communities, into the growing Neighbourly family. Our capabilities across the acquisition lifecycle – from sourcing to post-closing integration and optimization – uniquely position us as Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies."

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly's proven acquisition and integration model has made it widely recognized as the partner of choice for independent pharmacy owners seeking succession solutions.

For more information, please visit www.neighbourlypharmacy.ca.

For pharmacy owners considering the sale of their pharmacy, please visit www.neighbourlypharmacy.ca/selling-your-pharmacy.

SOURCE Neighbourly Pharmacy