Neighbourly Pharmacy Honored as One of Canada's Best Managed Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy, Canada's largest and fastest-growing network of independent pharmacies, has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, earning Gold Standard status for the second year in a row.

This prestigious recognition comes during a significant milestone year for Neighbourly, as the company proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary - a decade of delivering exceptional care and service to communities across Canada.

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, governance, and financial performance.

"Earning this recognition for a fifth consecutive year, especially as we celebrate Neighbourly's 10th anniversary, is incredibly meaningful," said Skip Bourdo, Chief Executive Officer of Neighbourly Pharmacy. "It reflects the strength of our culture, our purpose, and our people. Every day, our teams bring kindness, compassion, and excellence to the communities we serve. I am deeply proud of what we have built together and even more excited about what the next decade will bring."

Neighbourly's consistent recognition highlights the company's unwavering focus on its values and its commitment to strengthening healthcare access across Canada's diverse communities. At Neighbourly, healthcare is about more than just prescriptions — it's about building relationships, supporting local communities, and making a positive difference in the lives of patients and families across the country. With a focus on patient-centered care and community engagement, Neighbourly has grown steadily while staying true to its mission of Kindness in Every Community.

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

The 2025 cohort of Best Managed Companies shares common themes, including fostering a people-centric culture, implementing a strategic company framework, investing in innovation and technological advancement, and maintaining financial resilience and strong corporate governance.

Together, these practices strengthen the Canadian economy by promoting sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness, and cultivating a thriving business ecosystem

"For over 30 years, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who see challenges as checkpoints and obstacles as opportunities," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "This year's winners, including Neighbourly Pharmacy, have combined strategic expertise and a culture of innovation to not only drive impactful business outcomes, but serve their communities as well. They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do every day."

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly Pharmacy strives to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include approximately 300 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice. https://neighbourlypharmacy.ca/

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels:

Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year. Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review. Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years. Platinum Club members, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

