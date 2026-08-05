Neighbourly Pharmacy Continues to Grow, Acquiring Seven More Pharmacies

- Additions strengthen Neighbourly's leading community healthcare network across Canada -

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly"), Canada's largest and fastest-growing network of independent pharmacies, is pleased to announce the recent acquisitions of seven additional pharmacies across the Prairies and Central Canada in multiple transactions, bringing its national footprint to 332 pharmacies and further expanding access to essential community healthcare.

"Independent pharmacies play an essential role in the health of the communities they serve, and we're honoured that more pharmacy owners continue to choose Neighbourly as their long-term partner," said Skip Bourdo, Chief Executive Officer of Neighbourly. "These acquisitions reflect our commitment to supporting local healthcare providers, investing in the communities we serve, and ensuring patients continue to have access to trusted care close to home. We look forward to welcoming these pharmacy teams to Neighbourly and building on the strong foundations that they have already established."

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest-growing network of community pharmacies. United by a patient-first focus and their role as essential, trusted healthcare hubs, Neighbourly pharmacies deliver accessible care with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly's proven acquisition and integration model has expanded its national footprint to over 330 locations, reinforcing our reputation as independent pharmacy owners' partner of choice.

For more information, please visit www.neighbourlypharmacy.ca.

For pharmacy owners considering the sale of their pharmacy, please visit www.neighbourlypharmacy.ca/selling-your-pharmacy.

SOURCE Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

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