Neighbourly Pharmacy Celebrates Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ Recognition and Announces Key Leadership Promotion

TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly"), Canada's largest and fastest‑growing network of independent pharmacies, today announced the promotion of Maura Dyer to Chief People Officer, effective March 29, 2026.

This promotion follows Neighbourly's recent recognition as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ by Waterstone Human Capital, a national distinction awarded to organizations that intentionally foster cultures that drive performance, engagement, and sustainable growth.

Maura Dyer's promotion to Chief People Officer recognizes the increasing strategic importance of Neighbourly's People & Culture agenda. Maura leads the Company's people strategy with a focus on building leadership capability, strengthening engagement, and supporting retention across the organization.

"Maura's people‑first approach and focus on building capable, connected teams are at the heart of building the kind of culture that not only earns national recognition but also has become a competitive advantage for Neighbourly," said Skip Bourdo, Chief Executive Officer of Neighbourly. "Our culture and our leaders are critical to our continued success."

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly Pharmacy strives to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 330 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice. https://neighbourlypharmacy.ca/

SOURCE Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

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